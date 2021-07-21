CTI Global Recognized by Ping Identity with Delivery Approved Elite Level Designation

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTI Global, an IT services company focused on Digital Transformation and Identity Access Management, announced that it has achieved a Delivery Approved Elite Level designation with Ping Identity (: PING), the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise. With this designation, CTI Global has demonstrated its excellence and proven customer success in building a sustainable Ping Identity consulting practice.



“Our synergies with Ping Identity continue to grow with the increased need for IAM technology and engineering expertise in North America and abroad,” said Luis Davila, CEO of CTI Global. “CTI is committed to investing in our Ping Identity practice to provide consultative and technological support for our mutual clients.”

Becoming part of the Ping Identity Delivery Approved program is a continual commitment to uphold the highest implementation standards for all Ping related Identity and Access Management initiatives. Delivery Approved offers partners four levels of earned designation signifying achievements in deploying Ping Identity solutions, specifically through contributions to customer success, referenceable deployments, robust skill sets and diverse deployments spanning on-premise, hosted cloud and hybrid environments. Ping Identity Delivery Approved program benefits include access to Ping Identity experts in IAM and advanced technical enablement, referral opportunities, marketing resources, as well as workforce, customer, and innovator specialization tracks.



Ted Balfour, Managing Director of IAM, stated, “CTI Global is proud to have achieved this important milestone of Delivery Approved Elite Status. Working with Ping Identity for over a decade, we feel that the delivery approved program has been an outstanding method to enhance and validate our capabilities and skills, while at the same time demonstrating to clients and prospects the strength of the Ping Identity and CTI Global partnership.”

“Ping Identity is the identity champion for digital enterprises, supplying the tools and capabilities to effectively secure their modern, identity-based perimeters,” said Beth Drew, Vice President, Global Channels at Ping Identity. “We’re proud to recognize CTI Global as a trusted advisor in deploying Ping Identity solutions. Together we enrich the daily lives of our customers and provide them with frictionless, best-in-class Identity and Access Management solutions.”

