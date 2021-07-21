Amyris To Host Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call On August 5

PR Newswire

EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc., (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company active in the Clean Health, Beauty and Wellness markets through its consumer brands and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on the morning of Thursday, August 5, 2021, prior to the opening of the financial markets.

The company will hold a conference call and webcast at 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time), during which, John Melo, President and Chief Executive Officer, Han Kieftenbeld, Chief Financial Officer, and Eduardo Alvarez, Chief Operating Officer, will discuss Amyris' financial results and provide an update on the company's business. Participants may access the live webcast on Amyris' Investor Relations website, where it will be archived for 90 days. The live call can be accessed by dialing (877) 870-4263 (domestic) or (412) 317-0790 (international) and asking to join the Amyris, Inc. call.

About Amyris

Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. Our ingredients are included in over 20,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 300 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own and operate a family of consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossance® clean beauty skincare, Pipette® clean baby skincare, and Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane. For more information, please visit http://www.amyris.com.

Amyris, the Amyris logo, No Compromise, Biossance, Pipette, and Purecane are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Investor Contact:

Argot Partners

Dawn Schottlandt

[email protected]

+1 (212) 600-1902

Amyris, Inc.

Paul Vincent

[email protected]

+1 (510) 450-0761

Media Contact:

Amyris, Inc.

Beth Bannerman

[email protected]

+1 (510) 914-0022

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amyris-to-host-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-conference-call-on-august-5-301338544.html

SOURCE Amyris, Inc.