Interra Copper Corp. Commences Core Drilling for its 2021 Program

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Interra Copper Corp. (CSE:IMCX)(OTCQB:IMIMF)(

FRA:3MX, Financial) ("Interra" or the "Company"), is pleased to report that our maiden drilling program has commenced on our 206 square kilometer Thane Property in North Central B.C. This prospect has never been drilled. The camp has been functioning since the beginning of July, with 8 drill pads built, and ground crews mapping and sampling key areas.

This Phase 1 drilling program will consist of a minimum of 2,400 meters in 8 locations designed to test highly anomalous zones of coincident IP chargeability, (+/- resistivity and magnetics), soil and outcrop geochemistry and geology in the Cathedral area identified in the Company's previous exploration program including a large prospective copper gold porphyry target and what appears to be structurally controlled and enriched mineralization.

This maiden drill program is expected to take approximately 40 days to complete with the final core to be shipped to ALS lab no later than mid-September. In addition to drilling, the company will also be continuing the geological mapping, sampling and ground geophysics in other areas of the property to advance these known areas of copper-gold mineralization to the drilling stage.

Dave McMillan, Interim Chief Executive Officer, stated: "With the drill now turning our ground teams will work in tandem with the drilling team to maximize our efficiency. Our workflow includes a portable XRF [X-ray fluorescence] with the goal of increasing the turnaround time for obtaining reliable geochemical results. All samples will be submitted to ALS laboratories for multi-element and gold analyses, but the in field analyses will allow the company to prioritize additional drilling past the planned 2400 meters. We remain in a strong cash position and look forward to presenting results as received for the initial drilling program."

ON BEHALF OF INTERRA COPPER CORP.
David McMillan
Interim Chief Executive Officer and Director
Telephone: +1-604-588-2110

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Email: [email protected]
Telephone: +1-604-588-2110
Website: https://interracopper.com

ABOUT INTERRA COPPER CORP.

Interra is a junior exploration and development company focused on creating shareholder value through the advancements of its current assets that include the Thane Property in north-central British Columbia, and the Bullard Pass Property in Arizona. Utilizing its heavily experienced management team, IMC continues to source and evaluate assets to further generate shareholder value.

The Thane property covers approximately 206 km2 (50,904 acres) and is located in the Quesnel Terrane of north-central British Columbia, midway between the previous operated open pit Kemess Mine to the north and the currently operating open pit Mount Milligan mine to the south, both large copper-gold porphyry deposits. The Thane property includes several highly prospective mineralized areas identified to date, including the ‘Cathedral Area' on which the Company's exploration is currently focused.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions.

SOURCE: Interra Copper Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656423/Interra-Copper-Corp-Commences-Core-Drilling-for-its-2021-Program

