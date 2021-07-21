Logo
CyberArk Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) today announced it was named a Leader in the 2021+Gartner+Magic+Quadrant+for+Privileged+Access+Management1. The company was positioned both highest in ability to execute and furthest in completeness of vision for the third time in a row.

Over the past year, CyberArk has driven significant product innovations and made it even easier for global organizations of all sizes to take a security-first approach to protecting the growing number and types of identities – wherever they exist – in the cloud, across DevOps workflows and throughout increasingly fragile supply chains. From its advanced on-premises offerings to its growing SaaS portfolio, CyberArk delivers the only Identity+Security+platform, centered on privileged access management, to provide unmatched customer satisfaction while boosting operational+efficiencies and driving down cybersecurity risk – at scale.

“CyberArk has invested significantly in product innovation while reimagining how we engage with and support our customers as they continue to face growing business challenges across an increasingly complex world,” said Mike O’Malley, senior vice president, Global Marketing, CyberArk. “From our transition to a subscription business model and our new cloud-native offerings, to the expanded number of access, privilege and secrets-related use cases we address, CyberArk continues to deliver on its Identity Security vision and drive results for our customers.”

Gartner Peer Insights documents customer experience through verified ratings and peer reviews from enterprise IT professionals. CyberArk reviews include the following:

“CyberArk is a perfectly built PAM solution to cater every PAM use case, covering the basic password vault and password rotation all the way to secure single sign-on access through privileged session management with end to end replay able session recording, hence creating secured jump servers / bastion hosts.” – Director, IGA Program, Healthcare Industry (read+full+review)

“CyberArk has an excellent customer relationship management team. We enjoyed working with them throughout the engagement. With [this] PAM solution, we were able to avoid and eliminate the need to store access related data in our local system and move to a centralized place which takes care of the encryption and eliminate any security related issues.” - Sr. Software Associate, Construction Industry (read+full+review)

“This tool has drastically reduced our time spent to manage and track credentials internally. The account management has been very easy and helps to stay compliant with our PCI DSS audits.” - Operations Manager, Communications Industry (read+full+review)

CyberArk recently won several awards and earned industry recognition, including the SC Awards Europe for Best Privileged Access Management Solution and Best Cloud Computing Security Solution, and Best Privileged Access Management and Best Cybersecurity Company by the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, among other honors.

To download a complimentary copy of the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cyberark.com%2Fgartner-mq-pam%2F

1 – Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management, Felix Gaehtgens, Abhyuday Data, Michael Kelley, Swati Rakheja,19th July 2021

Gartner Disclaimers

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

About CyberArk

CyberArk(NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in Identity Security. Centered on privileged+access+management, CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity – human or machine – across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud workloads and throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The world’s leading organizations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets. To learn more about CyberArk, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk+blogs or follow on Twitter via %40CyberArk, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Copyright © 2021 CyberArk Software. All Rights Reserved. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210721005702r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210721005702/en/

