Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd Buys Coupa Software Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, DraftKings Inc, Sea

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
Hong Kong, K3, based Investment company Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Coupa Software Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, KE Holdings Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, DraftKings Inc, Sea, PayPal Holdings Inc, S&P Global Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd owns 28 stocks with a total value of $4.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TYBOURNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tybourne+capital+management+hk+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TYBOURNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK LTD
  1. KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) - 9,235,468 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.60%
  2. Sea Ltd (SE) - 1,392,525 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.14%
  3. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 236,053 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.38%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 98,218 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.87%
  5. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 207,000 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.15%
New Purchase: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.36 and $279.31, with an estimated average price of $247.92. The stock is now traded at around $223.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.26%. The holding were 770,247 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 83.87%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3585.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 98,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 97.97%. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $126.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 2,362,784 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd added to a holding in KE Holdings Inc by 44.60%. The purchase prices were between $44.58 and $60.88, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $37.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 9,235,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 40.38%. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1550.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 236,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 33.18%. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $393.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 675,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 33.10%. The purchase prices were between $115.23 and $148.13, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $104.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 1,843,079 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66.

Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.

Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $136.81 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $146.27.

Sold Out: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold out a holding in Farfetch Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59.

Sold Out: Chewy Inc (CHWY)

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $65.68 and $87.38, with an estimated average price of $77.46.

Reduced: Sea Ltd (SE)

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd reduced to a holding in Sea Ltd by 23.14%. The sale prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $293.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.06%. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd still held 1,392,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd reduced to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 42.52%. The sale prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $301.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.93%. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd still held 489,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd reduced to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 29.81%. The sale prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $417.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.79%. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd still held 542,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd reduced to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 31.03%. The sale prices were between $210.76 and $267.96, with an estimated average price of $233.58. The stock is now traded at around $268.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.22%. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd still held 586,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd reduced to a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc by 24.15%. The sale prices were between $130.33 and $189.97, with an estimated average price of $156.32. The stock is now traded at around $200.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.85%. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd still held 836,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.



