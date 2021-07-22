Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd Buys Coupa Software Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, DraftKings Inc, Sea

- New Purchases: COUP,
- Added Positions: AMZN, PTON, BEKE, MELI, TWLO, PDD, STNE, SHOP,
- Reduced Positions: SE, PYPL, SPGI, TEAM, V, BILL, MDB, SQ, OLMA,
- Sold Out: MSFT, DKNG, MTCH, FTCH, CHWY,
These are the top 5 holdings of TYBOURNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK LTD
- KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) - 9,235,468 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.60%
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 1,392,525 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.14%
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 236,053 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.38%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 98,218 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.87%
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 207,000 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.15%
Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.36 and $279.31, with an estimated average price of $247.92. The stock is now traded at around $223.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.26%. The holding were 770,247 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 83.87%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3585.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 98,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 97.97%. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $126.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 2,362,784 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)
Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd added to a holding in KE Holdings Inc by 44.60%. The purchase prices were between $44.58 and $60.88, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $37.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 9,235,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 40.38%. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1550.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 236,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 33.18%. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $393.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 675,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 33.10%. The purchase prices were between $115.23 and $148.13, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $104.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 1,843,079 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66.Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $136.81 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $146.27.Sold Out: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)
Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold out a holding in Farfetch Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59.Sold Out: Chewy Inc (CHWY)
Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $65.68 and $87.38, with an estimated average price of $77.46.Reduced: Sea Ltd (SE)
Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd reduced to a holding in Sea Ltd by 23.14%. The sale prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $293.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.06%. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd still held 1,392,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd reduced to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 42.52%. The sale prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $301.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.93%. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd still held 489,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd reduced to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 29.81%. The sale prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $417.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.79%. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd still held 542,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)
Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd reduced to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 31.03%. The sale prices were between $210.76 and $267.96, with an estimated average price of $233.58. The stock is now traded at around $268.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.22%. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd still held 586,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)
Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd reduced to a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc by 24.15%. The sale prices were between $130.33 and $189.97, with an estimated average price of $156.32. The stock is now traded at around $200.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.85%. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd still held 836,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.
