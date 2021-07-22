Hardy Reed LLC Buys iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, Blackrock Municipal Income Trust II, Model N Inc, Sells Blackrock Municipal Inc Invstmt Tr, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Northern Trust Corp

New Purchases: ESML, BLE, MODN, OMCL, AXON, FIVN, FSV, TMUS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, Blackrock Municipal Income Trust II, Model N Inc, Omnicell Inc, Axon Enterprise Inc, sells Blackrock Municipal Inc Invstmt Tr, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Northern Trust Corp, Freshpet Inc, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hardy Reed LLC. As of 2021Q2, Hardy Reed LLC owns 101 stocks with a total value of $550 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 661,386 shares, 26.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 239,742 shares, 17.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 1,083,219 shares, 14.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 783,988 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.28% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 36,894 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%

Hardy Reed LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $38.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 20,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hardy Reed LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Municipal Income Trust II. The purchase prices were between $15.06 and $15.83, with an estimated average price of $15.36. The stock is now traded at around $15.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 22,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hardy Reed LLC initiated holding in Model N Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.95 and $42.06, with an estimated average price of $36.65. The stock is now traded at around $32.559900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hardy Reed LLC initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.97 and $187.97, with an estimated average price of $172.09. The stock is now traded at around $193.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hardy Reed LLC initiated holding in FirstService Corp. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $174.6, with an estimated average price of $163.66. The stock is now traded at around $183.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hardy Reed LLC initiated holding in Axon Enterprise Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.43 and $176.8, with an estimated average price of $146.99. The stock is now traded at around $179.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hardy Reed LLC added to a holding in Paylocity Holding Corp by 21.34%. The purchase prices were between $156.94 and $200, with an estimated average price of $179.84. The stock is now traded at around $203.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hardy Reed LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Municipal Inc Invstmt Tr. The sale prices were between $13.9 and $14.42, with an estimated average price of $14.23.

Hardy Reed LLC sold out a holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $27.51 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $28.73.

Hardy Reed LLC sold out a holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $94.74 and $114.73, with an estimated average price of $103.52.

Hardy Reed LLC sold out a holding in Northern Trust Corp. The sale prices were between $105.11 and $121.5, with an estimated average price of $114.47.

Hardy Reed LLC sold out a holding in Freshpet Inc. The sale prices were between $157.33 and $184.82, with an estimated average price of $170.3.