Hardy Reed LLC Buys iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, Blackrock Municipal Income Trust II, Model N Inc, Sells Blackrock Municipal Inc Invstmt Tr, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Northern Trust Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Hardy Reed LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, Blackrock Municipal Income Trust II, Model N Inc, Omnicell Inc, Axon Enterprise Inc, sells Blackrock Municipal Inc Invstmt Tr, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Northern Trust Corp, Freshpet Inc, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hardy Reed LLC. As of 2021Q2, Hardy Reed LLC owns 101 stocks with a total value of $550 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hardy Reed LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hardy+reed+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hardy Reed LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 661,386 shares, 26.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 239,742 shares, 17.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
  3. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 1,083,219 shares, 14.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%
  4. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 783,988 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.28%
  5. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 36,894 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%
New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)

Hardy Reed LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $38.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 20,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Blackrock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE)

Hardy Reed LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Municipal Income Trust II. The purchase prices were between $15.06 and $15.83, with an estimated average price of $15.36. The stock is now traded at around $15.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 22,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Model N Inc (MODN)

Hardy Reed LLC initiated holding in Model N Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.95 and $42.06, with an estimated average price of $36.65. The stock is now traded at around $32.559900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Hardy Reed LLC initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.97 and $187.97, with an estimated average price of $172.09. The stock is now traded at around $193.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FirstService Corp (FSV)

Hardy Reed LLC initiated holding in FirstService Corp. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $174.6, with an estimated average price of $163.66. The stock is now traded at around $183.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON)

Hardy Reed LLC initiated holding in Axon Enterprise Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.43 and $176.8, with an estimated average price of $146.99. The stock is now traded at around $179.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY)

Hardy Reed LLC added to a holding in Paylocity Holding Corp by 21.34%. The purchase prices were between $156.94 and $200, with an estimated average price of $179.84. The stock is now traded at around $203.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Blackrock Municipal Inc Invstmt Tr (BBF)

Hardy Reed LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Municipal Inc Invstmt Tr. The sale prices were between $13.9 and $14.42, with an estimated average price of $14.23.

Sold Out: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC)

Hardy Reed LLC sold out a holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $27.51 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $28.73.

Sold Out: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)

Hardy Reed LLC sold out a holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $94.74 and $114.73, with an estimated average price of $103.52.

Sold Out: Northern Trust Corp (NTRS)

Hardy Reed LLC sold out a holding in Northern Trust Corp. The sale prices were between $105.11 and $121.5, with an estimated average price of $114.47.

Sold Out: Freshpet Inc (FRPT)

Hardy Reed LLC sold out a holding in Freshpet Inc. The sale prices were between $157.33 and $184.82, with an estimated average price of $170.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hardy Reed LLC. Also check out:

