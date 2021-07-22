Logo
At Home to Open Three New Stores in July

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

At+Home+Group+Inc. (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, announced today that it will open three new home décor stores in July, bringing the retailer’s store count to 231. Two of the stores are on the east coast in Princeton, NJ and Abingdon, MD and one store is on the west coast in Temecula, CA.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005719/en/

At_Home_Store_front.jpg

At Home will open three new stores in July- Princeton, NJ; Abingdon, MD and Temecula, CA. (Photo: Business Wire)

At Home is a unique home décor concept that offers the biggest in-store selection of home décor styles at an incredible value. At Home sells over 50,000 home décor items for every room, every style and every budget — from furniture, rugs, wall art and housewares to tabletop, patio and holiday décor — in stores averaging just over 100,000 square feet.

Visit the new stores located in the following cities:

  • Princeton, NJ
    • 301 Nassau Park Boulevard
    • Now Open
  • Abingdon, MD
    • 3411 Merchant Avenue
    • Now Open
  • Temecula, CA
    • 26471 Ynez Road
    • Opening Soon

At Home, the leading destination for home décor, gives customers a wide selection of style ideas, a continually updated assortment, the latest trends and exciting seasonal products. Hundreds of items arrive each week to provide fresh inspiration, and shoppers will discover new collections from interior designers Grace Mitchell and Tracey Boyd. At Home’s new locations will award gift cards to the first 50 visitors who register for the At Home Insider Perks™ program.

About At Home Group Inc.

At Home (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, offers over 50,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal decor. At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and currently operates 230 stores in 40 states. For more information, please visit us online at investor.athome.com.

HOME-F

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210722005719r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005719/en/

