The Glimpse Group Announces Augmented Reality Software Development Collaboration with Swiss Chalet

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) ("Glimpse" or the "Company"), a diversified Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality ("VR" and "AR") platform company providing enterprise-focused VR and AR software & services solutions, today announced the consummation of a six-figure Augmented Reality (AR), software development collaboration with Swiss Chalet, a Canadian full service restaurant brand.

Swiss Chalet, a holding of Recipe Unlimited Corp ("Recipe", one of Canada's largest full-service restaurant companies), is a Canadian chain of casual dining restaurants founded in 1954 in Toronto, Ontario. With over 200 locations across Canada, they are known for serving iconic classics such as their famous Rotisserie Chicken.

Glimpse developed an AR experience and a series of mini-games to integrate into Swiss Chalet's mobile app leading to increased installations and engagement. Such games include a trivia tournament that yields prizes, and an interactive 360 environment with "Easter Egg" type animated moments that users can discover as they play. All experiences are launched upon scanning an image on the takeout bag.

Katelyn Coughlan, Glimpse's Vice President of Business Development and Projects, commented: "This AR software development collaboration, the first of its kind for Swiss Chalet and its parent company, Recipe, demonstrates Glimpse's capabilities to develop innovative experiences which drive customer adoption, engagement, and raises brand awareness. We now look forward to building off this example with multiple restaurant chains."

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) is a diversified Virtual and Augmented Reality platform company, comprised of multiple VR and AR software & services companies, and designed with the specific purpose

of cultivating companies in the emerging VR/AR industry. Glimpse's unique business model simplifies challenges faced by VR/AR companies and creates a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into the emerging VR/AR industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, Recipe is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, Landing, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, 1909 Taverne Moderne, Fresh and Ultimate Kitchens. Recipe's brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As of March 28, 2021, Recipe had 25 brands and 1,330 restaurants, 84% of which are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners, operating in 11 countries (Canada, USA, Bahrain, China, India, Macao, Oman, Panama, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UEA). More information about Recipe is available at www.recipeunlimited.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," 'will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Glimpse's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under our profile on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and The Glimpse Group, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Company Contact:

Katelyn Coughlan

VP Business Development & Projects

[email protected]

Maydan Rothblum

CFO & COO

The Glimpse Group, Inc.

(917) 292-2685

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Mark Schwalenberg, CFA

Director

MZ Group - North America

312-261-6430

[email protected]

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: The Glimpse Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/656599/The-Glimpse-Group-Announces-Augmented-Reality-Software-Development-Collaboration-with-Swiss-Chalet



