MasterBeat Corporation's JTEC AutoWorld Launches its Amazon Auto Parts Sales and Distribution Platform with Over 24,000 Listed Part Numbers To Date

Additional Products and eBay Platform to Follow

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / MasterBeat Corporation (OTC PINK:MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets announces its JTEC Autoworld has launched the Amazon retail segment of its initial online Auto Parts platform. As JTEC expands the roll out of its automotive online platform(s), it will utilize Amazon, eBay and other platforms to accelerate its marketing, sales and exposure strategy across all Masterbeat's business segments.

The JTEC AutoWorld Amazon store currently lists more than 24,000 auto parts and features daily, weekly and package deals with more part listings being added every day. Visit the JTEC AutoWorld Amazon store here.

JTEC's initial roll out on Amazon is very deliberate and strategic as Amazon continues to grow as a significant source for Auto Parts and Accessories. Amazon Auto Parts sales, accessories, and car care product revenues were approximately $8.3 Billion, plus $1.9 billion in OEM replacement auto parts sales for a combined total of $10.3 billion according to the latest market reports.

With $232 billion in net sales annually, Amazon is the most dominant online store in existence today. Forbes reported in May, 2021 that Amazon had surpassed Walmart to become the world's largest retailer. In the U.S. alone, Amazon controls 45% of the ecommerce market share. That is up from 34% in 2016 and expected to eclipse 50% by 2021. JTEC will take advantage of this and implement a new digital marketing campaign, using all the tools that Amazon and eBay offer, such as Sponsored Products Ads and Keyword-targeted advertisements, Coupon and Promotions and much more.

In addition, eBay has more than 180 million consumers, worldwide. Combined with JTEC's Amazon exposure, JTEC's pending launch on the eBay platform will expose JTEC AutoWorld to a massive audience that will boost visibility and awareness of JTEC's products and technology to millions more potential customers.

"Having our products and our advertising / marketing material visible on Amazon's massive, worldwide platform strategically gives JTEC Automotive access and exposure to an audience of millions of North American (U.S.A., Mexico and Canada) automotive customers while boosting the visibility of all aspects of our Company. Ultimately, this provides us with the opportunity to create and earn more exposure and repeat business, and our retail advertising and direct marketing is coming soon," stated Josh Tannariello CEO of Masterbeat Corp. "We have proven yet another segment of our diverse business model, and we are starting to aggressively scale up our Automotive business, concurrently with our real estate segment. This strategic approach will increase the demand and the organic growth in ALL segments of our Company, allowing us to convert exposure into revenue for the Company and our shareholders. Check out and shop our JTEC AutoWorld Amazon store for all your auto part needs."

Josh Tannariello added, "We were confident in our online Auto Parts business model with the massive demand measured in billions of dollars. So far JTEC AutoWorld is exceeding our modeled projections. Before we announced our Amazon store and with zero marketing or advertising, we received 16 orders totaling $485 in the first 24 hours. We are excited and more confident than ever in this segment of our business model!"

About MasterBeat Corp.

MasterBeat Corporation (OTC PINK:MSTO), incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a publicly traded company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, and other tangible assets. The company believes its progressive approach to an old school model, especially in this market based on fragile earnings multiples and uncertainty, to acquire hard, tangible assets will not only offer long term capital appreciation but also deliver revenues, profits, and self-sustainability.

