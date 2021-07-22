Spiros Segalas Comments on Nvidia

Contributors to relative performance included semiconductor maker Nvidia ( NVDA, Financial), which outperformed following another strong earnings report in May. Increasing demand for cloud storage has fueled robust spending by its largest customers and has been a source of high-margin revenue strength. Continued growth in the firm’s large gaming sector business and a growing automotive pipeline are other key factors in our positive outlook for the company.

From Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio)' Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund second-quarter 2021 commentary.