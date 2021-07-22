Spiros Segalas Comments on Nvidia

Also check out:
Contributors to relative performance included semiconductor maker Nvidia (NVDA, Financial), which outperformed following another strong earnings report in May. Increasing demand for cloud storage has fueled robust spending by its largest customers and has been a source of high-margin revenue strength. Continued growth in the firm’s large gaming sector business and a growing automotive pipeline are other key factors in our positive outlook for the company.
From Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio)' Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund second-quarter 2021 commentary.
Please Login to leave a comment