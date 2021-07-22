Spiros Segalas Comments on Shopify

Shopify ( SHOP, Financial) also contributed to the Fund’s relative performance. The company is increasingly becoming the chosen provider for companies of all sizes that need a robust e-commerce platform. Its shares rose alongside growing demand for its website development, hosting services, and broadening suite of merchant solutions. We believe Shopify will benefit from the creation of more than four million new businesses last year, many of which have just started their e-commerce presence.

From Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio)' Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund second-quarter 2021 commentary.