Spiros Segalas Comments on DocuSign

We established a position in DocuSign ( DOCU, Financial) in the second quarter. DocuSign went public in April 2020, and we believe that the company is well positioned for solid topline revenue growth. Its business model is unique and disruptive in the document-signing industry. DocuSign is best known for its innovation in real estate transactions. The company’s technology and innovative processes are being used across a growing number of industries.

From Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio)' Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund second-quarter 2021 commentary.