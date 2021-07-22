Quantum Energy, Inc. (QEGY) Announces $2M Share Buy Back Program

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Quantum Energy, Inc. (QEGY) Announces $2M Share Buy Back Program

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

WASHINGTON, DC & HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Quantum Energy Inc. (OTC:QEGY) ("Quantum") is pleased to announce the approval of a $2.0 million Stock Buy Back Program.

The Company announces that it's Board of Directors has approved a $2.0 million stock repurchase or Stock Buy Back ("Buy Back") program beginning July 22, 2021. The program is expandable to $3 million upon the recommendation of the Company's CFO.

Harry Ewert, Chief Executive Officer, stated "This month our Company has seen significant success in investment in our $50MM private placement, the approval of our $15MM municipal bond program, as well as our initial sales launch is showing steady growth. Our Board of Directors has decided wisely to begin a Buyback program at this time, which should open the door to increasing shareholder value."

The Company believes that a significant number of shares can be repurchased at this time based on a volume weighted average price of its common stock during the buyback term which will expire at the end of trading on August 20, 2021. The share repurchase program is incremental in nature, during the term, and offers, or market purchases shall be approved by the Company CFO.

William Westbrook, CFO has also confirmed that the Company will begin the share repurchase tomorrow, and that the repurchase will be paid primarily from cash on hand. "The company's liquidity is growing, and the balance sheet of the Company is picking up strength through the success of its private placement, growing backlog, an initial sales launch," stated Westbrook.

Mr. William Hinz, Chairman stated; "Again, the Quantum executive team is showing the results of years of preparation, and solid tactical execution of its overall strategic plan. This repurchase plan, will further strengthen the Company, and signal to our investors, that we are successfully executing our business plans, and increasing shareholder value."

Mr. Ewert and Mr. Westbrook will have more information on their strategies in an investor broadcast to be announced in early August. More information can be found at the Company website, www.qegy.energy.

Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) www.qegy.energy

About Quantum Energy Inc.

Quantum is an energy focused company with a project emphasis on rare earth refining, and property development in the United States and Canada. This includes the refining, processing and value-added manufacturing of rare earth elements, and other raw materials for the production of magnetic and associated energy related products.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, further milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, future collaboration agreements, the success of the Company's development, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

For Company Contact:
D M Danzik
Investor Relations
Washington, DC
202-750-3822
[email protected]

SOURCE: Quantum Energy Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656716/Quantum-Energy-Inc-QEGY-Announces-2M-Share-Buy-Back-Program

img.ashx?id=656716

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment