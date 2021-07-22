AgileThought, Inc Announces Preliminary Results for the First Half of 2021

AgileThought, Inc (“AgileThought” or the “Company”), a global provider of digital transformation services, custom software development, and next generation technologies, today announced preliminary results for the six months ended June 30th, 2021. The preliminary results are subject to completion of the Company’s quarterly financial reporting process and the preparation of the unaudited financial statements for the quarter.

“The company delivered strong top line performance and key leading indicators that are very encouraging for strong future growth, with a record of 17 new clients added with total bookings of $104M, for an increase of 73% compared with 2H 2020. Client demand for our services continues to grow, which we have been able to capture above market growth. The future looks very bright for us,” said Manuel Senderos, CEO at AgileThought, Inc.

On May 9, 2021, AgileThought entered into a business combination agreement with LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: LIVK). Upon the closing of the transaction, the combined company intends to change its name to AgileThought, Inc. and trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market, or Nasdaq, under the ticker symbol “AGIL.”

First Half of Fiscal Year 2021 Highlights:

17 New clients added.

Bookings (Total Contract Value) for the first 6 months of 2021 was $104M, an increase of 73% compared to the 2H of 2020. Q1 was $48.9M, an increase of 113% vs Q4 2020; Q2 was $54.94M, a 12% increase vs Q1 2021.

Employee additions were 721 during the period; Q2 was 443, an increase of 59% over Q1 2021. The Company is targeting new employee additions of above 1,000 during the second half of the year for 2021.

Revenue for the first 6 months of 2021 was $76.2M; Q1 was $37.2M, an increase of 7.9% over Q4 2020. Q2 was $38.9M, an increase of 4.6% over Q1 2021 and a 14.5% increase over Q4 2020.

The Company continues to focus on recruiting employee additions and ongoing growth of demand generated by the sales team.

About AgileThought

AgileThought is a pure play leading provider of agile-first software at scale, end-to-end digital transformation and consulting services to Fortune 1000 customers with diversity across end-markets and industry verticals. For over 20 years, Fortune 1000 companies have trusted AgileThought to solve their digital challenges and optimize mission-critical systems to drive business value. AgileThought’s solution architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists, and other experts located across the United States and across Latin America deliver next-generation software solutions that accelerate the transition to digital platforms across business processes. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fagilethought.com%2F.

About LIV Capital Acquisition Corp.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (“LIVK”) is a blank check company formed in 2019 for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. LIVK’s initial public offering was underwritten by EarlyBirdCapital, Inc., and its common stock, units and warrants trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbols LIVK, LIVKU and LIVKW, respectively. More information can be found at http%3A%2F%2Flivcapitalspac.mx%2F.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005967/en/