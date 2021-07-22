Amarillo National Bank Buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Wells Fargo, Duke Realty Corp, Sells Matador Resources Co, Heartland Financial USA Inc

New Purchases: PFF, WFC, DRE, GLD,

PFF, WFC, DRE, GLD, Added Positions: AGG, ICLN, IVV, FIVG, SHY, IEF, IJH,

AGG, ICLN, IVV, FIVG, SHY, IEF, IJH, Reduced Positions: MTDR, SPY, IWM, IWR, DVY, BRK.B, LLY, GIS, WMT, TLT, CSCO, HD,

MTDR, SPY, IWM, IWR, DVY, BRK.B, LLY, GIS, WMT, TLT, CSCO, HD, Sold Out: HTLF,

Amarillo, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Wells Fargo, Duke Realty Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, sells Matador Resources Co, Heartland Financial USA Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Amarillo National Bank. As of 2021Q2, Amarillo National Bank owns 91 stocks with a total value of $316 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 266,598 shares, 12.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 71,152 shares, 9.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.29% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 261,789 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.69% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 53,445 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 264,393 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%

Amarillo National Bank initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Amarillo National Bank initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $45.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,179 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Amarillo National Bank initiated holding in Duke Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $49.68, with an estimated average price of $46.06. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Amarillo National Bank initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $169.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Amarillo National Bank sold out a holding in Heartland Financial USA Inc. The sale prices were between $46.99 and $51.17, with an estimated average price of $49.82.