Monarch Capital Management Inc Buys JPMorgan Chase, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Intelligent Systems Corp, Sells Northern Trust Corp, Deere

Investment company Monarch Capital Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Chase, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Intelligent Systems Corp, Organon, Moody's Corporation, sells Northern Trust Corp, Deere during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Monarch Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Monarch Capital Management Inc owns 111 stocks with a total value of $350 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 59,596 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14% Lakeland Financial Corp (LKFN) - 196,645 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 37,112 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 47,281 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 79,387 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%

Monarch Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $30.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 13,845 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Monarch Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Moody's Corporation. The purchase prices were between $298.61 and $366.34, with an estimated average price of $331.96. The stock is now traded at around $381.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Monarch Capital Management Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 26.91%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $150.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 29,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Monarch Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 28.96%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 57,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Monarch Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Intelligent Systems Corp by 64.07%. The purchase prices were between $30.6 and $41.4, with an estimated average price of $35.75. The stock is now traded at around $32.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 33,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Monarch Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.83%. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,878 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Monarch Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 23.62%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $214.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Monarch Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21.