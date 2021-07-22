Monarch Capital Management Inc Buys JPMorgan Chase, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Intelligent Systems Corp, Sells Northern Trust Corp, Deere

- New Purchases: OGN, MCO,
- Added Positions: JPM, VTIP, INS, BSV, CVX, FFIV, BABA, GOOG, ABBV, FISV, VTRS, VWO, PPL, CARR, T, AES, VTI, AMZN,
- Reduced Positions: NTRS, CINF, KO, MSFT, ACN, RTX, WMT, TGT, XOM, STLD, EMR, FELE, GPC, SYY, NEE, INTC, PM, J, VOD, WFC, OTIS, GE, FLS, BP, ADM, ORCL, NSC, CNI, GOOGL,
- Sold Out: DE,
These are the top 5 holdings of MONARCH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 59,596 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%
- Lakeland Financial Corp (LKFN) - 196,645 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 37,112 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
- McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 47,281 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 79,387 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
Monarch Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $30.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 13,845 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Moody's Corporation (MCO)
Monarch Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Moody's Corporation. The purchase prices were between $298.61 and $366.34, with an estimated average price of $331.96. The stock is now traded at around $381.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Monarch Capital Management Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 26.91%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $150.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 29,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Monarch Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 28.96%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 57,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Intelligent Systems Corp (INS)
Monarch Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Intelligent Systems Corp by 64.07%. The purchase prices were between $30.6 and $41.4, with an estimated average price of $35.75. The stock is now traded at around $32.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 33,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Monarch Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.83%. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,878 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Monarch Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 23.62%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $214.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Deere & Co (DE)
Monarch Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21.
