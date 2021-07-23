Logo
Gambling.com Group Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 22, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gambling.com Group Limited (the "Company") announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,250,000 ordinary shares offered by the Company at a price of $8.00 per ordinary share. The underwriters of the offering will also have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 787,500 ordinary shares from the Company at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Gambling_com_Group_Logo_Logo.jpg

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on July 23, 2021, under the ticker symbol "GAMB." The offering is expected to close on July 27, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Jefferies LLC is acting as lead book-running manager and representative of the underwriters for the offering. Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated and Truist Securities, Inc. will also serve as book-running managers for the offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from Jefferies LLC, Attn: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at [email protected].

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities has been filed with, and was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 22, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

For further information, please contact:
Media: Derek Brookmeyer, Gambling.com Group, [email protected], 616-528-0882
Investors: Ross Collins, Alpha-IR Group, [email protected], 312-445-2877

About Gambling.com Group Limited
Gambling.com Group Limited is a multi-award-winning performance marketing company and a leading provider of digital marketing services active exclusively in the online gambling industry, based on December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2021 revenue. As of March 31, 2021, the Company has more than 140 employees and operates from offices in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Through its proprietary technology platform, the Company publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Founded in 2006, the Company owns and operates more than 30 websites in six languages across 13 national markets covering all aspects of the online gambling industry, which includes iGaming and sports betting.

favicon.png?sn=FL52565&sd=2021-07-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gamblingcom-group-announces-pricing-of-initial-public-offering-301340010.html

SOURCE Gambling.com Group

