Apprise Continues Expansion with Established Columbus-Based Team

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Apprise Continues Expansion with Established Columbus-Based Team

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BETHESDA, Md., July 23, 2021

BETHESDA, Md., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apprise by Walker & Dunlop announced today that it has expanded the footprint of its commercial real estate appraisal business with the addition of Managing Director, Bruce Daubner, MAI, and Senior Directors Chad Harrison, MAI and David Isaacs, MAI. The team, based in Columbus, Ohio, will join Apprise's Head of Valuation and Midwest Lead, Meghan Czechowski, MAI, and will be responsible for continuing to drive the firm's growth throughout the Midwest.

Apprise_Logo.jpg

"Bruce, Chad, and David have exceptional reputations as industry veterans, making them a perfect fit for our client-centric approach to valuation," commented Ms. Czechowski, "We're pleased to welcome this esteemed team to the Apprise platform and are confident that they will help grow our presence throughout the Midwest."

"We're thrilled to apply our appraisal experience to Apprise's cutting-edge platform," stated Mr. Daubner. "This tech-enabled company is shifting the appraisal industry for the better, and I am certain that my team's existing client base will find our unparalleled access to data invaluable."

Daubner, Harrison, and Isaacs bring decades of industry experience to Apprise. Before joining the company, the team led regional valuations for Cushman & Wakefield. Prior to this, the team held leadership roles with Seebus Valuation and Integra Realty Resources.

Apprise harnesses state-of-the-art trend analysis and enhanced analytics, with instant access to 20 years of licensed data on more than 2.5 million property records from proprietary databases and industry-standard resources. Thanks to its proprietary software and comprehensive nationwide data – Apprise's appraisers can deliver property- and market-level insights within hours, ensuring client confidence in decision-making and exceptional risk mitigation.

Focused exclusively on the U.S. market, Apprise's national team now has a collective track record of valuing $150 billion worth of commercial real estate properties, comprising more than 900,000 units per year. The team has grown quickly over the past 16 months; its 50+ valuation experts have expanded to cover all 50 states, serving a client base that includes GSE lenders, owners/operators, banks, and institutional lenders. For more information on Apprise, visit https://www.apprise.us.

About Walker & Dunlop
Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is the largest provider of capital to the multifamily industry in the United States and the fourth largest lender on all commercial real estate including industrial, office, retail, and hospitality. Walker & Dunlop enables real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. The power of our people, premier brand, and industry-leading technology make us more insightful and valuable to our clients, providing an unmatched experience every step of the way. With over 1,000 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

About GeoPhy
GeoPhy, with U.S. headquarters in New York City, helps lenders and investors understand property value and its underlying drivers. The company sources, links, and cleanses traditional and unconventional data, then applies advanced algorithms to provide a unique perspective on commercial property values. GeoPhy's unique approach provides the industry's most accurate, objective property valuations and tools that allow users to develop a deeper understanding of the factors influencing property values.

favicon.png?sn=PH52542&sd=2021-07-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apprise-continues-expansion-with-established-columbus-based-team-301339997.html

SOURCE Apprise by Walker & Dunlop

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH52542&Transmission_Id=202107230635PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH52542&DateId=20210723
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment