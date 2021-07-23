Quhuo Enables Smarter Rental Management with its Improved Property Management System

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Quhuo Enables Smarter Rental Management with its Improved Property Management System

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BEIJING, July 23, 2021

BEIJING, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) ("Quhuo" or the "Company"), a leading gig economy platform from China, has iterated and upgraded its signature housekeeping solution Quchengdan property management system (PMS), as part of the Company's ongoing efforts to better serve its guesthouse and bed and breakfast clients.

In a bid to offer smarter operation and housekeeping services for clients who manage homestay, Quhuo has optimized the features of its PMS system. Powered with more advanced statistical analysis tools, the latest version of the PMS allows managers to make smarter decisions, efficiently manage costs and keep track of sales.

The new PMS system comes with many cutting-edge features. It automatically categorizes sales based on time slots to reflect the sales status, which facilitates operational decision-making for housekeeping managers. By analyzing the sales situation of all room listings, the system generates reports that suggest the most lucrative listings and time slots that record the most profits.

With these advanced features, homestay owners can easily identify the pros and cons of their room listings and formulate corresponding operational plans based on seasonal clientele changes in the industry.

First launched in April this year, the PMS system has evolved to serve Quhuo's clients with its one-stop solution that connects multiple marketing channels and room rental platforms. In a move to solve its customers' struggles to manage multiple platforms and ensure a smooth operational experience, the PMS allows housekeeping managers to keep track of orders and listings in an aggregated system with data visualization tools.

As the industry continues to develop with the sharing economy taking the lead in improving people's lives, the online short-term room rental market has been growing at a fast pace. China's short-term online room rental market is estimated to expand 86.8% year-on-year on average for the five-year period that began in 2018 until 2023, with total transactions expected to reach CNY 44 billion (US$6.8 billion) in 2021.

"As the market grows rapidly, we're making efforts to make it easier for our clients to manage their room listings," said Ji Tong, head of homestay business of Quhuo. "The upgraded system can help our clients save up 90% of their operational costs. On top of that, we hope that through our system, housekeeping managers can spend their saved energy and time on more pressing offline tasks. We've also made it easier for our clients to train a housekeeping manager."

The PMS system shows Quhuo's commitment to extending the application of technology across multiple serving scenarios. Since the system went live, the Company has seen a significant surge in the total number of its registered users. The growth reflects the success of Quhuo's strategy to put out a smarter, more efficient and standardized system for its industry customers. With that in mind, Quhuo continues offering homestay owners a well-designed one-stop solution, integrating services including room preparation, listing management, online customer services, offline reception as well as room cleaning.

About Quhuo Limited

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) ("Quhuo" or the "Company") was the largest workforce operational solution platform in China in 2019. Quhuo provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with significant e-commerce exposure, including on-demand food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo's platform helps its industry customers mobilize a large team of workers and utilizes a combination of training, performance monitoring and refinement, and incentives to transform them into skilled workers who can follow industry-specific, standardized and highly efficient service procedures. Within the on-demand consumer service ecosystem, the Company plays a unique and indispensable role as the link between consumer service businesses and end consumers to enable the delivery of goods, services and experiences to consumers.

SOURCE Quhuo Limited

Media Contact

Ba Zhen (Vice President)
[email protected]
13261685237

favicon.png?sn=CN52859&sd=2021-07-23 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quhuo-enables-smarter-rental-management-with-its-improved-property-management-system-301340152.html

SOURCE Quhuo Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN52859&Transmission_Id=202107230751PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN52859&DateId=20210723
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment