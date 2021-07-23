Logo
Wipro Recognized as 2021 Microsoft Modernizing Applications Partner of the Year

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has won the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award in the Modernizing Applications category. In addition, Wipro was also named as a category finalist in the 2021 AI Partner of the Year category, solidifying its reputation as an innovator in multiple sectors.

This recognition highlights Wipro’s deep expertise and ability to go above and beyond for its customers, powered by an established partnership with Microsoft. Even when working with complex customer environments, spanning across hundreds of servers with different applications of different versions, Wipro was able to help customers meet their business needs and leverage the power of public cloud in an efficient way.

“Global enterprises have embraced modernization at an unprecedented scale and pace, and the demands of the past year show no sign of easing. We are honored to be named Microsoft’s Partner of the Year for the second consecutive year. Earning this distinction in the highly competitive Modernizing Applications category is a testament to our expertise, our valued partnership with Microsoft, and our drive to simplify application modernization and accelerate clients’ digital transformation journey,” said Rajan Kohli, Managing Partner – iDEAS, Wipro Limited.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognizes Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in a number of categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,400 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide.

“I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards. These remarkable partners have displayed a deep commitment to building world-class solutions for customers—from cloud-to-edge—and represent some of the best and brightest our ecosystem has to offer,” said Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief, Microsoft.

Wipro and Microsoft have worked together for over two decades to help enterprises of all sizes to simplify operations, drive business acceleration and enhance the customer experience. Furthermore, Wipro enhanced its offerings for solutions leveraging Microsoft’s enterprise cloud services with the launch of its Microsoft Business Unit in March 2020. Wipro has also adopted Azure Cloud for its own digital transformation journey.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 200,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro’s control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro’s growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. The conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic could decrease technology spending, adversely affect demand for our products, affect the rate of customer spending and could adversely affect our customers’ ability or willingness to purchase our offerings, delay prospective customers’ purchasing decisions, adversely impact our ability to provide on-site consulting services and our inability to deliver our customers or delay the provisioning of our offerings, all of which could adversely affect our future sales, operating results and overall financial performance. Our operations may also be negatively affected by a range of external factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic that are not within our control. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210723005303r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210723005303/en/

