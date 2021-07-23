Logo
For 3rd Time In 4 Years, A McCann Worldgroup Client Recognized With Prestigious One Show CMO Pencil

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Mastercard Wins 2021 Honor

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A jury of leading global CMOs unanimously selected Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer and President, Healthcare Business at Mastercard, as winner of The One Show 2021 CMO Pencil, honoring the CMO behind the world's single most impactful idea on a brand's business from the past year.

Bill Kolb, Chairman and CEO, McCann Worldgroup, said, "It is thrilling and rewarding to see that our work, in partnership with a global client like Mastercard, advances important social good causes, such as equal rights for LGBQT+ individuals. We couldn't be prouder of our teams and our client. And I am equally proud of our history in creating work for global clients that aims at the greater good. Our work with Microsoft helped to make gaming more accessible to 30+ million gamers with disabilities. And 'Fearless Girl' for State Street Global Advisors became a global symbol of empowerment for girls and women."

McCann Worldgroup collaborated with Mastercard on the creation of the "True Name" card, which allows nonbinary and transgender people to have a credit card bearing their chosen name, rather than their birth name.

This was the third time that McCann helped the CMO of a global client win this prestigious honor. Kathleen Hall, Chief Brand Officer, Microsoft, won the CMO Pencil for "Changing the Game" from McCann New York in 2020. And Stephen Tisdale, CMO, State Street Global Advisors, won the CMO Pencil for "Fearless Girl," also by McCann New York, in 2018.

ABOUT McCANN WORLDGROUP
McCann Worldgroup, part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), is a creatively driven global marketing company whose professionals are united across 100+ countries by a single mission: To help brands earn a meaningful role in people's lives. McCann Worldgroup was named "Global Agency of The Year" by Adweek magazine, "Network of the Year" by the Cannes Lions, the world's most creatively-effective marketing services company by the Effie Awards (for three consecutive years), "Global Network of the Year" by Campaign Magazine and "Network of The Year" by The Webby Awards two years in a row. The network comprises McCann (advertising), MRM (science/technology/relationship marketing), Momentum Worldwide (total brand experience), McCann Health (professional/dtc communications), CRAFT (production), Weber Shandwick (public relations) and FutureBrand (consulting/design).

favicon.png?sn=NY52626&sd=2021-07-23 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/for-3rd-time-in-4-years-a-mccann-worldgroup-client-recognized-with-prestigious-one-show-cmo-pencil-301339992.html

SOURCE McCann Worldgroup

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY52626&Transmission_Id=202107230900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY52626&DateId=20210723
