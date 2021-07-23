Logo
USMJ Summer Sales Event- USMJ.com announces yearly Summer Promotion, unique discounts, and a new website experience

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Dallas, TX, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ) - USMJ.com - launched their yearly summer promotion this past Wednesday with a store wide sale of 20% OFF every product, with an exception of one brand which is a special BOGO offer with a new website experience for customers.

A WORD FROM NORTH AMERICAN CANNABIS HOLDINGS, INC. CEO:

“We were brainstorming on how we could improve our customers experience this spring,” says Steven Rash, CEO North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. “One aspect is to leverage a new design for customers to easily find what they are looking for, engage our email subscribers more and provide meaningful discounts for customers”

This year USMJ.com asked leveraged subscribers to help promote this on their social channels to get the word out. We’ve received feedback from investors on how and what can they do to help, and this is a substantive approach to get the word out. USMJ.com is working to expand their reach.

Additionally, USMJ.com email subscribers will receive a special one-day discount option that will come before the end of the promotion period.

USMJ.COM SUMMER SALES EVENT DETAILS:

What’s special about this promotion is the store wide mark down without the hassle of leveraging a discount code. But, for those that want to capitalize on the special buy-one get one 50% off their second purchase of Wasatch Hemp Farm products with discount code BOGO.

Link to Wasatch Hemp Farm Collection: https://usmj.com/collections/wasatch-hemp-farm

Some key facts about Wasatch products:

  • 1500mg of CBD in all products
  • Pain cream contains 750mg of CBG
  • Athlete’s looking for a post workout muscle rub use the CBD Freeze roll on gel

This promotion ends July 28, 2021, at 11:59PM.

HOW TO STAY ENGAGED WITH USMJ.com NEWS & PROMOTIONS:

For those interested in being the first to know about specials and promotions can subscribe to the USMJ newsletter at USMJ.com or click this link: https://usmj.com/pages/usmj-newsletter (or any page on https://usmj.com at the top in the green bar).

Background: USMJ.com is a line of business of North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. USMJ.com is one of the largest and fastest growing marketplaces to shop for CBD, CBG, hemp and cannabis essentials. Additionally, UMSJ.com has multiple B2B programs and partnerships offering them access to the tools and products USMJ.com has to offer.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Steven Rash
North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc
+1-800-861-1350
[email protected]

