FactSet: A Resilient Yet Expensive Stock

FactSet (NYSE:FDS) is an established platform and analytics solutions provider catering to institutional investors, banks, and various types of financial consultancies. The company has adapted to changing customer requirements wonderfully well for the past two decades and provides a healthy mix of offerings for its core base of buy-side clients that account for nearly 84% of its revenues. FactSet’s stock has endured multiple financial crises without much of fluctuation making it a highly resilient investment. However, the company is trading at an exceptionally high valuation today and is also facing more and more competition in its market. Is the stock a worthwhile investment? Let us find out.

Recent financial performance

FactSet reported a mixed result where it outperformed Wall Street expectations on the revenue front but delivered an earnings miss. The company’s top-line of $399.56 million for the most recent quarterly result was a 6.81% growth as compared to the $374.08 million revenue reported in the corresponding quarter of 2020. It beat the analyst consensus estimate of $397.73 million. These revenues translated into a gross margin of 48.63% and an operating margin of 29.46% which was lower than that in the same quarter of last year. FactSet reported net income of $100.68 million and its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.72 was below the analyst consensus estimate of $2.75. In terms of cash flows, FactSet reported $140.31 million in the form of operating cash flows and spent $18.66 million in investing activities during the previous quarter. The company produced lower cash flows as compared to the same period in the previous year.

Defensive business model

FactSet has witnessed strong organic growth in its revenues over the past few years. It is one of the few companies that had shown a positive growth in the financial crisis of 2008 despite being directly linked to the financial markets. Its relative robustness in the Covid-19 crisis as well, is proof of the fact that FactSet’s business model is relatively immune to market fluctuations. This makes the company’s stock a kind of a defensive investment. Interestingly, FactSet also sells its analysis tools as well as advanced services to customers outside the financial industry in order to diversify its client base and expand the areas of application of its platform. For example, it has a customer base of corporate research houses that use its tools and data to analyze various companies.

Within FactSet’s Analytics and Trading business, it sells various tools for portfolio analysis as well as risk management for institutional investors. The company offers its own FactSet Workstation as a stand-alone module so that customers can assemble it as per their requirements. The integration of its tools into third-party products e.g.: FactSet’s integration with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Office to allow asset managers and analysts to quickly incorporate data and reports into Excel calculations and transform them into PowerPoint presentations is a powerful offering.

BTU Analytics acquisition

FactSet’s management recently announced that it has completed the acquisition of BTU Analytics, a Lakewood, Colorado-based provider of data and analytics in the North American renewables, oil, power, and natural gas sectors. Founded in 2014, BTU specializes in gathering raw information in the renewables, oil, power, and gas sectors and converting them into cross-commodity analytics, thereby helping investors in the energy as well as the renewable energy sector. This acquisition brings in wide-ranging sector data for the North American oil, power, and gas sector to FactSet’s content portfolio. The management believes that this should help the company to expand its industry-specific or deep-sector content for shareholders. Furthermore, the collaboration between FactSet’s vast global network and solid clientele and BTU Analytics’ data and analytic capabilities may help investment professionals choose wisely in the energy marketplace. The acquisition is expected to strengthen the company’s position in the energy space as BTU Analytics has a significant foothold across all fuel types, including the increasingly relevant power and renewables markets. Moreover, the management also expects that the integration of this data and analytics will offer the clients the content that they needed for a long time to make a good investment and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) decisions throughout the energy landscape.

Final Thoughts

It is evident from the above chart that FactSet has stayed more or less flat over the past year. The reason for the lack of appreciation is the phenomenal valuation. The company is trading at an enterprise-value-to-revenue ratio of 8.37 and a price-to-book ratio as high as 12.51 which are both above the median for the capital markets industry. It is worth highlighting that FactSet operates in a highly competitive environment with players like Bloomberg, Refinitiv (Thomson Eikon), S&P (NYSE:SPGI) (Capital IQ), and Visible Alpha rapidly acquiring customers and growing their market share. Many smaller research distribution platforms have emerged after the MiFID II regulation in Europe to pose a threat to the company whose offerings are significantly cheaper than FactSet. Overall, I believe that while the company has a resilient business model, it is best avoided at current levels.