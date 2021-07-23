FactSet: A Resilient Yet Expensive Stock

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

FactSet: A Resilient Yet Expensive Stock

Despite its high-single-digit revenue growth in the recent quarter, the company is facing increased competition

Author's Avatar
Ishan Majumdar
Jul 23, 2021

Summary

  • FactSet reported a mixed result with a 6.81% top-line growth but its earnings were below expectations
  • The company’s recent acquisition of BTU Analytics appears to be highly synergistic in nature
  • FactSet’s stock has been an excellent defensive investment but its valuation is too high given the increasing competition
Article's Main Image

FactSet (NYSE:FDS) is an established platform and analytics solutions provider catering to institutional investors, banks, and various types of financial consultancies. The company has adapted to changing customer requirements wonderfully well for the past two decades and provides a healthy mix of offerings for its core base of buy-side clients that account for nearly 84% of its revenues. FactSet’s stock has endured multiple financial crises without much of fluctuation making it a highly resilient investment. However, the company is trading at an exceptionally high valuation today and is also facing more and more competition in its market. Is the stock a worthwhile investment? Let us find out.

Recent financial performance

FactSet reported a mixed result where it outperformed Wall Street expectations on the revenue front but delivered an earnings miss. The company’s top-line of $399.56 million for the most recent quarterly result was a 6.81% growth as compared to the $374.08 million revenue reported in the corresponding quarter of 2020. It beat the analyst consensus estimate of $397.73 million. These revenues translated into a gross margin of 48.63% and an operating margin of 29.46% which was lower than that in the same quarter of last year. FactSet reported net income of $100.68 million and its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.72 was below the analyst consensus estimate of $2.75. In terms of cash flows, FactSet reported $140.31 million in the form of operating cash flows and spent $18.66 million in investing activities during the previous quarter. The company produced lower cash flows as compared to the same period in the previous year.

Defensive business model

FactSet has witnessed strong organic growth in its revenues over the past few years. It is one of the few companies that had shown a positive growth in the financial crisis of 2008 despite being directly linked to the financial markets. Its relative robustness in the Covid-19 crisis as well, is proof of the fact that FactSet’s business model is relatively immune to market fluctuations. This makes the company’s stock a kind of a defensive investment. Interestingly, FactSet also sells its analysis tools as well as advanced services to customers outside the financial industry in order to diversify its client base and expand the areas of application of its platform. For example, it has a customer base of corporate research houses that use its tools and data to analyze various companies.

Within FactSet’s Analytics and Trading business, it sells various tools for portfolio analysis as well as risk management for institutional investors. The company offers its own FactSet Workstation as a stand-alone module so that customers can assemble it as per their requirements. The integration of its tools into third-party products e.g.: FactSet’s integration with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Office to allow asset managers and analysts to quickly incorporate data and reports into Excel calculations and transform them into PowerPoint presentations is a powerful offering.

BTU Analytics acquisition

FactSet’s management recently announced that it has completed the acquisition of BTU Analytics, a Lakewood, Colorado-based provider of data and analytics in the North American renewables, oil, power, and natural gas sectors. Founded in 2014, BTU specializes in gathering raw information in the renewables, oil, power, and gas sectors and converting them into cross-commodity analytics, thereby helping investors in the energy as well as the renewable energy sector. This acquisition brings in wide-ranging sector data for the North American oil, power, and gas sector to FactSet’s content portfolio. The management believes that this should help the company to expand its industry-specific or deep-sector content for shareholders. Furthermore, the collaboration between FactSet’s vast global network and solid clientele and BTU Analytics’ data and analytic capabilities may help investment professionals choose wisely in the energy marketplace. The acquisition is expected to strengthen the company’s position in the energy space as BTU Analytics has a significant foothold across all fuel types, including the increasingly relevant power and renewables markets. Moreover, the management also expects that the integration of this data and analytics will offer the clients the content that they needed for a long time to make a good investment and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) decisions throughout the energy landscape.

Final Thoughts

1418580260122906624.png

It is evident from the above chart that FactSet has stayed more or less flat over the past year. The reason for the lack of appreciation is the phenomenal valuation. The company is trading at an enterprise-value-to-revenue ratio of 8.37 and a price-to-book ratio as high as 12.51 which are both above the median for the capital markets industry. It is worth highlighting that FactSet operates in a highly competitive environment with players like Bloomberg, Refinitiv (Thomson Eikon), S&P (NYSE:SPGI) (Capital IQ), and Visible Alpha rapidly acquiring customers and growing their market share. Many smaller research distribution platforms have emerged after the MiFID II regulation in Europe to pose a threat to the company whose offerings are significantly cheaper than FactSet. Overall, I believe that while the company has a resilient business model, it is best avoided at current levels.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment