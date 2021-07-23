Logo
iQIYI partners with Tsinghua University to further enhance video streaming quality with adaptive bitrate algorithms

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BEIJING, July 23, 2021

BEIJING, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, is pleased to announce that a paper on improving video streaming quality (the "Paper") the Company co-published with Tsinghua University was named the Best Paper Award Runner-Up at the International Symposium on Quality of Service (IWQoS) 2021, which is jointly hosted by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM).

Co-authored by iQIYI and the Institute of Trustworthy Networks and Systems at Tsinghua University (TNS), the Paper, titled "Understanding and Improving User Engagement in Adaptive Video Streaming", proposes a quantitative model of user experience measurement centred on user engagement. Through full validation via the Adaptive Bitrate Streaming Service (ABS) on iQIYI's Cloud, the model can help users enjoy a smooth viewing experience for a long duration and in different scenarios.

IWQoS is a highly prestigious forum where novel ideas on all QoS-related subjects are presented. The current award marks another international academic recognition for iQIYI. In 2019, the Company's paper on the development of a real-time evolution system of multiple Adaptive Bitrate Streaming algorithms (RESA) on ABS was accepted at the IEEE's International Conference on Multimedia and Expo (ICME).

Various user scenarios—such as watching a video while riding public transport—can cause dramatic network churn and a persistent lag. In order to avoid any diminishment in the viewing experience, iQIYI and TNS set up a joint research team to enhance the experience of extended viewing by leveraging iQIYI's on-demand streaming data and the ABS intelligent bitrate platform on the cloud.

Deeply committed to improving the streaming experience across scenarios and devices, iQIYI has long focused on developing technologies for intelligent bitrate algorithm optimization and lag reduction. Compared with the control group, iQIYI's current technology can reduce the time-lag ratio by 15-30%, generating a 25% increase in the percentage of streaming time at a resolution of 1080P or above. As the technology supports a wide array of devices and scenarios (such as different network types), it provides customized optimization suggestions on the algorithms for bitrate adjustment strategies.

With more and more users stream content using their mobile devices, streaming services must continue to improve streaming quality across different network environments via solid bitrate selection algorithms. Grounded in its commitment to build the world's best video service, iQIYI combines cutting-edge technology with high-quality content as the Company continues to lead the pack in delivering the ultimate viewing experience to users.

favicon.png?sn=CN52948&sd=2021-07-23 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iqiyi-partners-with-tsinghua-university-to-further-enhance-video-streaming-quality-with-adaptive-bitrate-algorithms-301340254.html

SOURCE iQIYI

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN52948&Transmission_Id=202107231020PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN52948&DateId=20210723
