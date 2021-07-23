NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Buys Travel+Leisure Co, IAC/InterActiveCorp, National Storage Affiliates Trust, Sells Cubic Corp, Travel+Leisure Co, IAC/InterActiveCorp

- New Purchases: TNL, 4LRA, NSA, CHCT, TC50, CTRE, NOG, DVN, IDCC, UNH, WWE, HCA, LAND, OGN, 41W0, AUD, AUD,
- Added Positions: BIIB, INN,
- Reduced Positions: ALXN, PM,
- Sold Out: CUB, WD5A, IAC, AEGN, GLUU, TRST, SYNC, WIFI, FORM, NYT, TCBI, X, TRIP, 4LT1,
For the details of NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nj+state+employees+deferred+compensation+plan/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 292,800 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 145,600 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,400 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,385 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 82,000 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio.
NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $56.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)
NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $117.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)
NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan initiated holding in National Storage Affiliates Trust. The purchase prices were between $39.93 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $54.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Community Healthcare Trust Inc (CHCT)
NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan initiated holding in Community Healthcare Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.72 and $52.22, with an estimated average price of $48.84. The stock is now traded at around $49.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Trustco Bank Corp N Y (TC50)
NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan initiated holding in Trustco Bank Corp N Y. The purchase prices were between $28.6 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $30.47. The stock is now traded at around $28.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE)
NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan initiated holding in CareTrust REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $24.57, with an estimated average price of $23.55. The stock is now traded at around $24.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $322.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN)
NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan added to a holding in Summit Hotel Properties Inc by 247.52%. The purchase prices were between $9.27 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 35,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Cubic Corp (CUB)
NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold out a holding in Cubic Corp. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $75, with an estimated average price of $74.81.Sold Out: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)
NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.Sold Out: Aegion Corp (AEGN)
NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold out a holding in Aegion Corp. The sale prices were between $28.45 and $30.79, with an estimated average price of $29.8.Sold Out: (GLUU)
NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $12.46 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $12.48.Sold Out: Synacor Inc (SYNC)
NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold out a holding in Synacor Inc. The sale prices were between $2.19 and $2.19, with an estimated average price of $2.19.
Here is the complete portfolio of NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Also check out:
