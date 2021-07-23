NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Buys Travel+Leisure Co, IAC/InterActiveCorp, National Storage Affiliates Trust, Sells Cubic Corp, Travel+Leisure Co, IAC/InterActiveCorp

New Purchases: TNL, 4LRA, NSA, CHCT, TC50, CTRE, NOG, DVN, IDCC, UNH, WWE, HCA, LAND, OGN, 41W0, AUD, AUD,

Trenton, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Travel+Leisure Co, IAC/InterActiveCorp, National Storage Affiliates Trust, Biogen Inc, Trustco Bank Corp N Y, sells Cubic Corp, Travel+Leisure Co, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Aegion Corp, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. As of 2021Q2, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 515 stocks with a total value of $752 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 292,800 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 145,600 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,400 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,385 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 82,000 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $56.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $117.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan initiated holding in National Storage Affiliates Trust. The purchase prices were between $39.93 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $54.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan initiated holding in Community Healthcare Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.72 and $52.22, with an estimated average price of $48.84. The stock is now traded at around $49.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan initiated holding in Trustco Bank Corp N Y. The purchase prices were between $28.6 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $30.47. The stock is now traded at around $28.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan initiated holding in CareTrust REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $24.57, with an estimated average price of $23.55. The stock is now traded at around $24.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $322.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan added to a holding in Summit Hotel Properties Inc by 247.52%. The purchase prices were between $9.27 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 35,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold out a holding in Cubic Corp. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $75, with an estimated average price of $74.81.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold out a holding in Aegion Corp. The sale prices were between $28.45 and $30.79, with an estimated average price of $29.8.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $12.46 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $12.48.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold out a holding in Synacor Inc. The sale prices were between $2.19 and $2.19, with an estimated average price of $2.19.