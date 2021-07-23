Logo
NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Buys Travel+Leisure Co, IAC/InterActiveCorp, National Storage Affiliates Trust, Sells Cubic Corp, Travel+Leisure Co, IAC/InterActiveCorp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Trenton, NJ, based Investment company NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan (Current Portfolio) buys Travel+Leisure Co, IAC/InterActiveCorp, National Storage Affiliates Trust, Biogen Inc, Trustco Bank Corp N Y, sells Cubic Corp, Travel+Leisure Co, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Aegion Corp, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. As of 2021Q2, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 515 stocks with a total value of $752 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nj+state+employees+deferred+compensation+plan/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 292,800 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio.
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 145,600 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio.
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,400 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio.
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,385 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio.
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 82,000 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (TNL)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $56.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $117.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan initiated holding in National Storage Affiliates Trust. The purchase prices were between $39.93 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $54.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Community Healthcare Trust Inc (CHCT)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan initiated holding in Community Healthcare Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.72 and $52.22, with an estimated average price of $48.84. The stock is now traded at around $49.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Trustco Bank Corp N Y (TC50)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan initiated holding in Trustco Bank Corp N Y. The purchase prices were between $28.6 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $30.47. The stock is now traded at around $28.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan initiated holding in CareTrust REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $24.57, with an estimated average price of $23.55. The stock is now traded at around $24.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $322.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan added to a holding in Summit Hotel Properties Inc by 247.52%. The purchase prices were between $9.27 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 35,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Cubic Corp (CUB)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold out a holding in Cubic Corp. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $75, with an estimated average price of $74.81.

Sold Out: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Sold Out: Aegion Corp (AEGN)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold out a holding in Aegion Corp. The sale prices were between $28.45 and $30.79, with an estimated average price of $29.8.

Sold Out: (GLUU)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $12.46 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $12.48.

Sold Out: Synacor Inc (SYNC)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold out a holding in Synacor Inc. The sale prices were between $2.19 and $2.19, with an estimated average price of $2.19.



Here is the complete portfolio of NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Also check out:

1. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan's Undervalued Stocks
2. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
