Chase Coleman Takes a Chance on AltC Acquisition

Tech guru invests in newly public SPAC

Author's Avatar
Sydnee Gatewood
Jul 23, 2021

Summary

  • The SPAC made its public debut earlier this month.
Article's Main Image

Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio), founder of Tiger Global Management and one of Julian Robertson (Trades, Portfolio)’s former “tiger cubs,” disclosed a 6.25% stake in AltC Acquisition Corp. (ALCC, Financial) earlier this week.

Established in 2001, the guru’s New York-based hedge fund is known for focusing on small-cap stocks and technology startups, having become an early investor in companies like Facebook Inc. (

FB, Financial) and Spotify Technology SA (SPOT, Financial).

According to GuruFocus Real-Time Picks, a Premium feature, Coleman invested in 4 million shares of the special purpose acquisition company on July 12, allocating 0.09% of the equity portfolio to the stake. The stock traded for an average price $10.05 per share on the day of the transaction.

In its role as a SPAC, New York-based AltC Acquisition is a shell company that raises funds in an initial public offering with the goal of later entering a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more entities in any industry.

Specifically, the company noted in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission it plans to target businesses that generate stable free cash flow, are sourced through its proprietary channels and have a committed and capable management team, among other characteristics.

The popularity of SPACs has increased over the past several years, with a record 248 deals being completed in 2020 and even more lined up for this year. CNBC reported in March that the funds raised in the SPAC market in the first three months of 2021 had already exceeded the total raised in all of 2020 at $87.9 billion.

The blank check company announced its IPO of 45 million shares on July 7. Shares were priced at $10 each. As is customary, underwriters were granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 5 million shares.

The stock began trading on July 8. Since then, it has fallen around 1% to $9.88. The company has a market cap of $631.75 million.

1418615655325880320.png

While a takeover target has not yet been identified, Sam Altman, one of the company’s co-founders, has a proven track record of growth investing within the technology industry and is also the co-founder of artificial intelligence company OpenAI. Other members of the management team also have expertise in the private tech company space. As such, it will not be all that surprising if AltC eventually inks a deal with a promising tech startup.

Portfolio composition

Over half of Coleman’s $43.47 billion equity portfolio, which was composed of 120 stocks as of March 31, is invested in the technology and consumer cyclical sectors.

1418648249396482048.png

As of the end of the first quarter, the guru’s five largest holdings were JD.com Inc. (

JD, Financial), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT, Financial), Roblox Corp. (RBLX, Financial), Sea Ltd. (SE, Financial) and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN, Financial). In April, Coleman invested in another SPAC, TCV Acquisition Corp. (TCVA, Financial).

Also check out:
Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
