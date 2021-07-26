Logo
NPD Group leverages Cint to accelerate business process efficiencies

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

Global data and analytics company uses the Cint platform to adopt a streamlined approach to sample operations and data collection

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, July 26, 2021

STOCKHOLM, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The NPD Group, a leading provider of market information, will work with Cint, the global software leader in digital insights gathering, to help manage its sampling and data collection process. Cint will help improve the speed, scale and deliverability of NPD's industry-leading market data to its customers.

With Cint's Insight Exchange, NPD will have access to the world's largest consumer network to enhance existing services and enable strategic expansion with new services in new markets.

Mike Misel, SVP Americas for Cint, said, "The Cint platform is architected to support enterprise-scale market research organisations. We are excited to be appointed by The NPD Group to help them leverage the benefits of programmatic sampling and supply chain automation across the company."

Cint's years of experience helping some of the largest insights companies harness efficiencies with automation will be core in delivering a complete "bid-to-bill" solution and is expected to add considerable value to NPD Group's market-leading research methodologies.

Maria Fusaro, Head of Global Consumer Acquisition for NPD said, "NPD is excited to be able to leverage Cint's best in class platform for its sampling. The platform will enable NPD to support sampling for its global consumer surveys with precision and efficiency."

About Cint

Cint is a global leader in digital insights gathering. The Cint platform automates the insights gathering process so that companies can gain access to insights faster with unparalleled scale. Cint has the world's largest consumer network for digital survey-based research, made up of over 149 million engaged respondents across more than 130 countries. Over 2,600 insights-driven companies - including SurveyMonkey, Zappi, Kantar and GfK - use Cint to accelerate how they gather consumer insights and supercharge business growth. Cint Group AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, has a rapidly growing team across 14 global offices, including Stockholm, London, New York, Singapore, Tokyo and Sydney. www.cint.com

About The NPD Group

NPD offers data, industry expertise, and prescriptive analytics to help our clients grow their businesses in a changing world. Over 2,000 companies worldwide rely on us to help them measure, predict, and improve performance across all channels, including brick-and-mortar, e-commerce, and B2B. We have services in 19 countries worldwide, with operations spanning the Americas, Europe, and APAC. Practice areas include apparel, appliances, automotive, beauty, books, B2B technology, consumer technology, e-commerce, fashion accessories, food consumption, foodservice, footwear, home, home improvement, juvenile products, media entertainment, mobile, office supplies, retail, sports, toys, and video games. For more information, visit npd.com. Follow us on Twitter: @npdgroup.

CONTACT:

Shawn Cabral, Cint, [email protected], +44 7458 134231

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/cint-ab/r/npd-group-leverages-cint-to-accelerate-business-process-efficiencies,c3388165

favicon.png?sn=IO53962&sd=2021-07-26 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/npd-group-leverages-cint-to-accelerate-business-process-efficiencies-301340817.html

SOURCE Cint AB

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO53962&Transmission_Id=202107260346PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO53962&DateId=20210726
