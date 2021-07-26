Brixton Metals Discovers Visible Gold at Surface Above a Large Geophysical Feature at the Thorn Project's Trapper Gold Target

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX: BBB, BBBXF) (the “Company” or “Brixton”) is pleased to announce the discovery of visible gold in outcrop at the Trapper Gold Target on its wholly owned Thorn Project. The Thorn Project is located in Northwestern British Columbia, Canada (See Figure 1 below for location).



Vice President of Exploration, Christina Anstey stated, “Brixton acquired the Trapper claims from Kodiak Copper in 2020 where previous exploration identified a multi-kilometer gold trend through geochemical sampling and drilling. On July 21st, 2021, visible gold was discovered in a previously unexplored outcrop on the east side of Inlaw Creek seen in Figures 3-5 (assays pending). Brixton re-logged and re-analyzed select mineralized intervals within six drill holes of the forty-two holes that were drilled in 2011. Visible gold was identified in several of the relogged holes that was not noted in the original logs (Figure 6). Brixton is preparing for its maiden drill program at the Trapper target in the coming days.”

Click here for Figure 1. Trapper Gold Target, Thorn Project Location Map:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Figure-1_26July2021.jpg

Click here for Figure 2. Drill Sites and Surface Gold-Soil/Rock Geochemical Highlights Trapper Gold Target:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Figure-2_26July2021.jpg

Click here for Figure 3. Visible Gold in Outcrop 2021 Rock Samples, Trapper Target:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Figure-3_26July2021.jpg

Click here for Figure 4. Visible Gold in Outcrop, 2021 Rock Samples, Trapper Target:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Figure-4_26July2021.jpg

Click here for Figure 5. Visible Gold in Outcrop, 2021 Rock Samples, Trapper Target:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Figure-5_26July2021.jpg

The re-logged core from 2011 drilling at Trapper was cut into quarter-core over approximately 0.60m intervals. Re-assayed results are below the pictures of visible gold in Figure 6 below.

Click here for Figure 6. Visible Gold in Relogged Core 2021, Trapper Target:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Figure-6_26July2021.jpg

Brixton contracted Expert Geophysics Limited to conduct 1072-line kilometers of Airborne Magnetic and Mobile Magnetotelluric (Mobile MT or MMT) geophysical surveys covering the Trapper Gold, Camp Creek Porphyry, Outlaw Gold and West Copper Targets. The profile in Figure 7 below is a 6km segment from one of the 56 lines that were flown in an east-west direction. The results of the MMT identified a large resistivity feature which is coincident with the Trapper gold target that extends beyond 2km depth. Brixton plans to drill within this geophysical feature and the structures related to the visible gold that have been identified.

Click here for Figure 7. Mobile MT East-West Section View of the Trapper Target Looking North:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Figure-7_26July2021.jpg

For more information about the Trapper Gold Target please see the following link:

https://vimeo.com/570410250/c659ac90b1

Colin McGillivray, Senior Project Geologist shares his thoughts directly from camp:

https://youtu.be/hWcCEuN8NCU

Trapper Gold Target

The Trapper Gold Target is located about 8km southeast from the Camp Creek Target. The Trapper Target represents a volcanic hosted epithermal gold target where soil and rock sampling have identified a 7.5km long northwest trending gold anomaly. Rock sampling in 2020 identified a new area along Inlaw Creek that returned high-grade gold values, including ten samples with values from 6.0 g/t Au to 47.0 g/t Au. Forty-two drill holes totaling 8581m were drilled at the Trapper Target in 2011. Gold mineralization is hosted within iron carbonate altered Lapilli tuff of the Triassic Stuhini Group volcanics, where intense quartz stockwork is associated with galena, pyrite +- sulphosalts and +- sphalerite.

Update on the Camp Creek Porphyry Drilling

Brixton completed 2,700m of drilling so far this 2021 season and is currently drilling. Hole 181 was extended from 959.8m to 1087.2m. Hole 183 was drilled from the same pad as 181 but at nearly opposite orientation and was drilled to a depth of 1336.5m depth. Hole 184 was collared 230m northwest from the collar location of holes 181 and 183. Hole 184 has a target depth of 1400m-1500m which is currently at about 1200m depth. Assays are pending for these holes and shall be released upon receipt and QAQC review.

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, P.Geo., who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the information in this press release.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its mining projects toward feasibility. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects, the Thorn copper-gold-silver Project, the Atlin Goldfields Projects located in NW BC, the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt Project in Ontario and the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper Project in NW Montana, USA which under option High Power Exploration. Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton, please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO

Tel: 604-630-9707 or email: [email protected]

For Investor Relations, please contact:

Mitchell Smith, VP Investor Relations

Tel: 604-630-9707 or email: [email protected]

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, including statements that address potential quantity and/or grade of minerals, potential size and expansion of a mineralized zone, proposed timing of exploration and development plans, or other similar expressions.



