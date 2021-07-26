Wondershare Filmora New Version for Mac Automatically Removes Background via AI Portrait

Logo
PRNewswire
Jul 26, 2021
PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, July 26, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare Filmora launched its latest version for Mac, offering a sophisticated AI Portrait feature that can instantly remove the background in videos. New features also include AR stickers, a built-in option to explore stock media, and custom title animations to make videos look more appealing.

"We are proud of this new update that includes more advanced video editing options," said Alex Lu, Product Director of Wondershare Filmora. "With the integrated Artificial Intelligent features, users can instantly remove the background on the images of their videos. It also brings tons of AR Stickers and a built-in stock media search that will help users unleash their creative potential."

These are the major features introduced in the 10.4 version for Mac:

  • AI Portrait: without using Greenscreen or Chroma Key effects, this feature can instantly remove the background, highlighting the front object. The feature is expected to be extremely beneficial for gamers, educators, and online content creators to edit portrait videos.
  • AR Stickers: we included 40 new face stickers (including animals, accessories, and popular characters). Once the sticker has been added to the timeline, it will automatically detect the human face and add its effects.
  • New Stock Media Options: a built-in stock media option that gives users access to thousands of pictures and clips on the native interface. Search, download, and import media files directly from numerous stock sources like Pixabay, Giphy, and Unsplash.
  • Custom Title Animations: users can create custom title/text animations via keyframing.

Compatibility and Pricing
Wondershare Filmora is fully compatible with Apple M1, macOS 10.12, and higher versions. Pricing for Wondershare Filmora starts from $51.99 per year only.

For all the latest Filmora news and updates, visit filmora.wondershare.com/video-editor/ or follow us on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Wondershare
Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. With powerful technology, the solutions we provide are simple and convenient, making Wondershare trusted by millions of people in more than 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.
www.wondershare.com

Media contact

Ellen Cheng
Wondershare
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN53930&sd=2021-07-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wondershare-filmora-new-version-for-mac-automatically-removes-background-via-ai-portrait-301340811.html

SOURCE Wondershare

