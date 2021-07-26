Fullstack Academy and University of New Mexico Continuing Education Partner to Enhance Access to Tech Education

Fullstack Academy, a national tech education provider, today announced it has partnered with University of New Mexico (UNM) Continuing Education to offer immersive learning programs that will prepare learners for well-paying, in-demand jobs in just 26 weeks.

The new program includes a cybersecurity bootcamp and DevOps bootcamp—sectors with increasing demand for skilled professionals. In the next 10 years, Burning Glass projects the cybersecurity and DevOps job markets in New Mexico will experience a 37% and 21% growth rate, respectively.

“The partnership provides an opportunity for working professionals with little-to-no tech skills to change careers and enter a rapidly growing industry, all while remaining in the workforce,” said Audrey+Arnold%2C+Executive+Director+of+UNM+Continuing+Education. “We recognize the impact Fullstack Academy’s bootcamp programs have delivered across the country. This partnership will quickly increase the region’s pool of qualified professionals, supporting entrepreneurship as well as New Mexico-based organizations as their businesses continue to scale.”

In recent years, Albuquerque and New Mexico have welcomed several tech-oriented companies to the region, establishing itself as an attractive destination for startups and expansions. For example, Facebook recently completed a data center in Los Lunas, New Mexico, with plans for additional campus expansion by 2023.

“With the continued growth of local corporations and the migration of major tech players, New Mexico is poised to experience a similar advancement in tech as many other U.S. markets,” said Mogan+Subramaniam%2C+President+of+Fullstack+Academy. “Through our partnership with UNM Continuing Education, individuals, no matter their professional background, can quickly pursue a career in tech.”

UNM Tech Bootcamps will begin accepting applications in October. In addition to several optional financing programs, Fullstack Academy will expand access to its bootcamps by offering scholarships to UNM alumni, students, employees and active military or veterans. Individuals can complete an interest+form to be notified when applications open.

About Fullstack Academy

Fullstack+Academy is a national tech education provider based in New York City. Founded in 2012, it offers web development, cybersecurity, data analytics and DevOps bootcamps at its New York City campus and online. Fullstack Academy also offers the Grace Hopper Program, an immersive software engineering course for women+ students, in addition to partnerships with leading universities nationwide, including Virginia Tech, Caltech CTME, and Louisiana State University. Graduates have been hired by Google, Facebook, Amazon, Fortune 100 firms, and startups. Fullstack Academy is a part of the Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) network. For more information, visit www.fullstackacademy.com.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, including Fullstack Academy and TutorMe, leverages its core strengths to solve priority market needs through education technology services. Using proprietary advanced data analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

About University of New Mexico Continuing Education

For over 90 years, UNM Continuing Education has served hundreds of thousands of people in our community by offering valuable learning opportunities and certification programs that invest in our local workforce and economy while also providing a means for lifelong education and personal improvement. UNM Continuing Education is committed to the development of innovative educational alternatives for those who love to teach and learn here in New Mexico and grow in response to the needs of our people and to changes in the economy, technology and business. For more information on UNM Continuing Education visit ce.unm.edu.

