Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $35.8 Million Contract to Deploy Next Generation 911 Technologies and Services

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

July 26, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a global leading provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, announced that, during its fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, its Safety & Security Technologies (“SST”) group, which is part of Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment, was awarded a multi-year statewide contract valued at $35.8 million to design, deploy, and operate Next Generation 911 (“NG911”) services for the State of Arizona. Total contract value includes a multi-year contract extension option. Excluding such option, the contract is valued at $23.5 million.

The contract awarded to Comtech includes implementing Comtech’s NG911 solutions to provide citizens with advanced communication capabilities when calling for emergency services, including police, fire and emergency medical services. Through use of Comtech’s Next Generation Core Services (“NGCS”), the State of Arizona will be able to offer a seamless, coordinated and efficient NG911 system to all the State’s local 911 centers. The award also includes an ability for Arizona to purchase Comtech’s market leading Solacom Call Handling solutions for PSAPs and includes Comtech’s new CyberSecurity software training program that will be available for employees on a statewide basis.

“Comtech has a strong presence in Arizona, having recently expanded operations in Chandler, because of Arizona’s support and focus on business. We are honored that Comtech has now been entrusted with this important work to enable statewide access to highly reliable advanced communication systems for emergency services for the citizens of Arizona and are delighted that we will also be able to offer our new CyberSecurity software training solutions to help prevent and reduce cyber-attacks on this mission critical system. We have a long-history of being a partner with the State of Arizona and are delighted that we have been selected to deliver our market-leading solutions and the highest performance and reliability standards to support mission-critical emergency services,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Comtech’s highly reliable technologies enable the successful handling of over five million 911 calls and texts each month. For more information about Comtech’s 911 products and services, visit www.comtech911.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and critical wireless communication technologies to commercial and government customers around the world. Headquartered in Melville, New York and with a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced and secure wireless solutions to customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210726005151r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210726005151/en/

