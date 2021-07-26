Logo
Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC Buys British American Tobacco PLC, AT&T Inc, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys British American Tobacco PLC, AT&T Inc, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Nike Inc, sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC owns 54 stocks with a total value of $192 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealth+advisors+of+iowa%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC
  1. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 333,890 shares, 11.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 430,703 shares, 11.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.42%
  3. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 145,610 shares, 11.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.92%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 43,386 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 204,777 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.62%
New Purchase: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC initiated holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $40.51, with an estimated average price of $39.13. The stock is now traded at around $38.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 11,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.55 and $43.59, with an estimated average price of $40.67. The stock is now traded at around $36.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $367.838200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 619 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $164.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $142.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC initiated holding in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.8 and $2.98, with an estimated average price of $2.38. The stock is now traded at around $2.391000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 33.81%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 41,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 28.95%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 16,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: B&G Foods Inc (BGS)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC added to a holding in B&G Foods Inc by 43.83%. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $34.12, with an estimated average price of $30.8. The stock is now traded at around $29.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 21.07%. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $23.796300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 26,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 24.02%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $47.461000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,877 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 22.71%. The purchase prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27. The stock is now traded at around $139.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,161 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02.

Sold Out: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.05 and $50.15, with an estimated average price of $50.11.

Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.76 and $101.99, with an estimated average price of $101.89.



Here is the complete portfolio of Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC. Also check out:

1. Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC keeps buying
insider

insider