Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC Buys British American Tobacco PLC, AT&T Inc, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys British American Tobacco PLC, AT&T Inc, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Nike Inc, sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC owns 54 stocks with a total value of $192 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 333,890 shares, 11.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 430,703 shares, 11.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.42% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 145,610 shares, 11.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.92% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 43,386 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27% ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 204,777 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.62%

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC initiated holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $40.51, with an estimated average price of $39.13. The stock is now traded at around $38.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 11,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.55 and $43.59, with an estimated average price of $40.67. The stock is now traded at around $36.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $367.838200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 619 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $164.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $142.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC initiated holding in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.8 and $2.98, with an estimated average price of $2.38. The stock is now traded at around $2.391000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 33.81%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 41,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 28.95%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 16,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC added to a holding in B&G Foods Inc by 43.83%. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $34.12, with an estimated average price of $30.8. The stock is now traded at around $29.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 21.07%. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $23.796300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 26,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 24.02%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $47.461000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,877 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 22.71%. The purchase prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27. The stock is now traded at around $139.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,161 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24.

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02.

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.05 and $50.15, with an estimated average price of $50.11.

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.76 and $101.99, with an estimated average price of $101.89.