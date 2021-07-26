Logo
Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Contracts Geophysics Program for the Macallan and Highlands West Projects, in Clayton Valley, USA

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:SCV)(FSE:7S2)(OTC PINK:SCVFF) ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Hasbrouck Geophysics Inc. ("Hasbrouck") to commence work on its two Clayton Valley lithium brine projects. Hasbrouck will commence with a detailed HSAMT survey and the results from this survey will aid in identifying and selecting potential future drill targets.LOGO.png

The geophysical exploration program will consist of Hybrid-Source Audio-Magnetotellurics (HSAMT) where data will be acquired at intervals of 500 meters along four lines within each claim block with a nominal total of 31 and 41 stations within the Macallan and Highlands claims.

The objectives of the HSAMT survey are to define:

  1. The extent of conductors that may represent lithium-bearing brine units.
  2. Map the continuity, thickness, dip, and extent of potential brine-hosting units.
  3. Identify drill targets or additional data needed prior to drilling.

Scotch Creek CEO, Mr. David Ryan, Commented, "As the lithium market continues to grow, North America strives to become less reliant on foreign supply. We believe that exploration companies such as Scotch Creek can contribute to future potential lithium supply shortfalls. The commencement of the geophysics program is the initial step in identifying any lithium-bearing resources at our two fully-owned lithium projects in Clayton Valley, Nevada. We are fortunate to be working with such experienced geophysics professionals like Hasbrouck to complete this exploration program."

About Scotch Creek Ventures
Scotch Creek is a mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium projects located in tier-one North American mining jurisdictions. Scotch Creek's mission is to become a best-in-class lithium exploration company situated in one of the most promising lithium districts in the world, Clayton Valley, Nevada.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

On behalf of the Board of Directors
"David K. Ryan"
David Ryan
Chief Executive Officer

Further information about the Company is available on our website at www.scotch-creek.com or under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the CSE website at www.thecse.com.

Public Relations Contact
Scotch Creek Ventures Inc.
Telephone: +1.604.685.4745
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.scotch-creek.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward‐looking and cautionary statements
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This release may contain statements within the meaning of safe harbour provisions as defined under securities laws and regulations.

This release may contain certain forward‐looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company and certain of the plans and objectives of the Company with respect to the same. By their nature, forward‐looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward‐looking statements.

SOURCE: Scotch Creek Ventures Inc.



https://www.accesswire.com/656975/Scotch-Creek-Ventures-Inc-Contracts-Geophysics-Program-for-the-Macallan-and-Highlands-West-Projects-in-Clayton-Valley-USA

