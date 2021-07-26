Couchbase Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

PR Newswire

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE), provider of a leading modern database for enterprise applications, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 9,589,999 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $24.00 per share, which includes the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase an additional 1,250,869 shares of common stock. Aggregate gross proceeds to Couchbase were approximately $230 million, before underwriting discounts, commissions and estimated offering expenses. Couchbase's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "BASE."

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as lead book-running managers for the offering. Barclays Capital Inc. and RBC Capital Markets, LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Baird and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acted as co-managers for the offering.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, Attn: Prospectus Department; and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, Attn: Prospectus Department, Telephone: 866-471-2526, Email: [email protected].

A registration statement relating to these securities has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Couchbase

At Couchbase, we believe data is at the heart of the enterprise. We empower developers and architects to build, deploy and run their mission-critical applications. Couchbase delivers a high-performance, flexible and scalable modern database that runs across the data center and any cloud. Many of the world's largest enterprises rely on Couchbase to power the core applications their businesses depend on.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/couchbase-announces-closing-of-initial-public-offering-301341504.html

SOURCE Couchbase, Inc.