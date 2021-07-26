First Eagle Comments on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals ( WPM, Financial), a Canadian precious metals streaming and royalty company, reported record sales for its most recent quarter, allowing it to increase its dividend for the third consecutive quarter. The surge also enabled the company to pay back its revolving credit facility, and, for the first time since 2012, it had net cash on its balance sheet.

From First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio)s' Gold Fund second-quarter 2021 commentary.