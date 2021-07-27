Agilyx technology provides the capability to recycle of hundreds of thousands of tons of previously unrecyclable flame retardant insulation

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Agilyx technology provides the capability to recycle of hundreds of thousands of tons of previously unrecyclable flame retardant insulation

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Flame retardant-laden polystyrene can now be recycled into high purity styrene monomer through Agilyx's advanced recycling process.

This technological advancement creates significant new market opportunities and enables recyclability of over 200kt1,2 of material annually just in Europe with far larger volume potential in North America and Asia.

PR Newswire

PORTLAND, Ore., July 27, 2021

PORTLAND, Ore., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilyx Corporation (AGLX), a wholly owned subsidiary of Agilyx AS (Euronext Growth (Oslo): "AGLX") and a pioneer in the advanced recycling of post-use plastics, announced today a significant milestone in their collaboration with a strategic technology partner which will allow for the recycling of brominated flame retardant-laden polystyrene into a high purity styrene monomer for direct use in downstream products including PS, EPS, ABS, SBR, SAN, and Unsaturated Polyester Resins.

The integrated technologies of Agilyx depolymerization open the pathway for previously unrecycled materials, such as construction foam and insulation, to be put back into use as new materials at a quality level equivalent to those manufactured from any other styrene monomer. These materials can then be used for any application from building materials to food containers.

"This new advancement in our advanced recycling capabilities truly demonstrates the excellence of Agilyx's collaborations," said Tim Stedman, chief executive officer of Agilyx. "The ability to recycle flame retardant-laden polystyrene not only allows this contaminated material to be part of a sustainable recycling value chain, but it will open up new markets that were previously closed due to the contamination associated with these materials. This is an exciting step on our mission to making all plastics circular, even those that are most distressed and contaminated."

1. Conversio, Final Report Waste generation, waste streams and recycling potentials of HBCDcontaining EPS/XPS waste in Europe and forecast model up to 2050, April 2020.

2. Preliminary Information on Manufacturing, Processing, Distribution, Use, and Disposal: Cyclic Aliphatic Bromide Cluster (HBCD), U.S. EPA Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention 2017.

Contact:
Kate Ringier
Vice President, Communications & Government Affairs, Agilyx
Tel: + 41 43 883 0396
Email: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/agilyx/r/agilyx-technology-provides-the-capability-to-recycle-of-hundreds-of-thousands-of-tons-of-previously-,c3389513

favicon.png?sn=IO55482&sd=2021-07-27 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agilyx-technology-provides-the-capability-to-recycle-of-hundreds-of-thousands-of-tons-of-previously-unrecyclable-flame-retardant-insulation-301341760.html

SOURCE Agilyx

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO55482&Transmission_Id=202107270251PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO55482&DateId=20210727
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment