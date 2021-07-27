IAS Teams with The Global Disinformation Index to Transform How Brands Avoid Misinformation

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

IAS Teams with The Global Disinformation Index to Transform How Brands Avoid Misinformation

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, today announced a new partnership with The Global Disinformation Index (GDI), making IAS the first ad verification company to help marketers avoid misinformation content based on GDI's standards. Building on IAS's expertise in brand safety and suitability, this partnership further protects brands from running ads on sites that GDI has identified for misinformation.

IAS_GDI.jpg

"Our mission to be the benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality has never been more critical. With the rise of brand risk globally, we're providing highly advanced tools for marketers to safeguard their brands and avoid misinformation content," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, Integral Ad Science. "This partnership with GDI is a market first, building on our strong brand safety and suitability tools to offer expanded global coverage and to classify more sources of misinformation, which means greater protection for our clients."

When IAS identifies potential sources of misinformation through its artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm, these sites will now also be validated by GDI's trusted and independent assessment of news content and risk. IAS will also add domains that GDI detects organically to ensure the most complete coverage for advertisers. Using this proprietary methodology, IAS now provides even greater protection for its customers on a global scale. The combination of IAS's advanced AI capabilities with GDI's independent assessment to detect sources of misinformation gives advertisers confidence that their campaigns run on quality news platforms and avoid misinformation sites.

According to the latest IAS Media Quality Report (MQR), brand risk has increased globally, with marketers requiring more advanced tools to protect brand reputation. IAS is committed to helping marketers manage brand risk with the latest tools available and this new partnership with The Global Disinformation Index offers critical new capabilities.

GDI is a trusted third-party that sets the standard for what qualifies as disinformation and focuses on restoring trust in media sites around the world by providing real-time automated risk ratings. The GDI's risk assessment is built off human-powered analyses, based on the international Journalism Trust Initiative standard, alongside cutting-edge AI that catalogues millions of pages per week across hundreds of thousands of domains. GDI currently covers 18 media markets and six languages globally.

"Our new partnership with IAS is a powerful step forward for digital advertisers, and we're proud to be part of catalyzing change across the industry to stop the dissemination of disinformation online," said Clare Melford, co-Founder and Executive Director, GDI. "Working with IAS, our combined strengths will change the way disinformation is detected and avoided, ultimately disrupting the incentives to create it."

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com.

About Global Disinformation Index

The Global Disinformation Index is a not-for-profit that operates on the three principles of neutrality, independence and transparency. Our vision is a world in which we can trust what we see in the media. Our mission is to restore trust in the media by providing real-time automated risk ratings of the world's media sites through a Global Disinformation Index (GDI). The GDI is non-political. Our Advisory Panel consists of international experts in disinformation, indices and technology. For more information, visit disinformationindex.org.

Media Contact
Julie Nicholson
[email protected]

Integral_Ad_Science_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY55578&sd=2021-07-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ias-teams-with-the-global-disinformation-index-to-transform-how-brands-avoid-misinformation-301341878.html

SOURCE Integral Ad Science, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY55578&Transmission_Id=202107270600PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY55578&DateId=20210727
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment