Bio-Techne Announces Commercial Release of RNAscope™ HiPlex V2 Assay for Single Cell Validation and Spatial Transcriptomic Profiling of Complex Tissues on FFPE, Fixed and Fresh Frozen Samples.

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Strengthening Bio-Techne's leadership in the spatial genomics market with significant expansion of the ACD RNAscope HiPlex platform capabilities

PR Newswire

MINNEAPOLIS, July 27, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced the expansion of the Advanced Cell Diagnostics (ACD), a Bio-Techne brand, RNAscope in situ hybridization technology portfolio with the release of new RNAscope HiPlex V2 assay for formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) and fixed and fresh frozen samples for up to 12 targets. RNAscope is a proven and well characterized technology, with over 4400 peer reviewed publications. The addition of HiPlex V2 advances the field of spatial genomics and ACD's positioning in this rapidly growing field.

Bio-Techne developed the RNAscope HiPlex V2 assay to enable deeper understanding of vital gene expression patterns at a single cell resolution, enabling researchers to generate precise gene expression data from 12 targets in FFPE samples and up to 48 targets in fresh and fixed frozen sample types. HiPlex V2 enables direct visualization of the transcript and eliminates the need for difficult bioinformatics methods for analyzing and interpreting scRNA-seq data. It also provides accurate and reliable data with a simple workflow, making it the assay of choice for translational research and biomarker discovery.

The RNAscope HiPlex V2 assay is ideal for the identification of genes that are differentially expressed in distinct cell populations and for providing insights into cellular organization and function of diverse cell types in healthy and disease states. HiPlex assays offer a powerful and efficient plexing tool for validation and visualization of multiple targets, can be performed on commonly available laboratory equipment and are customizable with either the vast catalog of RNAscope probes or custom probes for any target.

"As the spatial genomics and transcriptomic markets grow, there is increasing demand for morphological confirmation of gene expression in routinely available FFPE tissues," said Kim Kelderman, President of Bio-Techne's Diagnostics and Genomics Segment. "The HiPlex V2 assay provides researchers with a highly-customizable, multiplexing tool to interrogate complex tissues and orthogonally validate sequencing based transcriptomic data sets to spatially map and visualize gene expression while retaining tissue morphology."

The RNAscope HiPlex v2.0 Assay kits from Bio-Techne are intended for Research Use Only.
To learn more, visit: https://acdbio.com/rnascope-hiplex-assays

About Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH)

Contact:

David Clair, Senior Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Development


[email protected]


612-656-4416

Bio_Techne__Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG52291&sd=2021-07-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bio-techne-announces-commercial-release-of-rnascope-hiplex-v2-assay-for-single-cell-validation-and-spatial-transcriptomic-profiling-of-complex-tissues-on-ffpe-fixed-and-fresh-frozen-samples-301340011.html

SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG52291&Transmission_Id=202107270700PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG52291&DateId=20210727
