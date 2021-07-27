Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC Buys Celanese Corp, Holly Energy Partners LP, Telephone and Data Systems Inc, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Eastman Chemical Co, Halliburton Co

New Purchases: CE, HEP, TDS,

Scottsdale, AZ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Celanese Corp, Holly Energy Partners LP, Telephone and Data Systems Inc, AT&T Inc, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Eastman Chemical Co, Halliburton Co, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC owns 46 stocks with a total value of $245 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM) - 1,303,200 shares, 26.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 161,896 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.74% Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 223,406 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.63% Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 160,754 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.89% Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 105,564 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.41%

Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Holly Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $19.11 and $23.33, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $21.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 24,936 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Celanese Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.47 and $169.03, with an estimated average price of $158.68. The stock is now traded at around $153.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,665 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Telephone and Data Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.47 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $23.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 21.54%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,255 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The sale prices were between $110.03 and $130.03, with an estimated average price of $119.86.

Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Halliburton Co. The sale prices were between $19.06 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $22.2.

Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $162.74 and $186.75, with an estimated average price of $177.68.

Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $2.8 and $19.84, with an estimated average price of $5.42.