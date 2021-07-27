Logo
Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC Buys Celanese Corp, Holly Energy Partners LP, Telephone and Data Systems Inc, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Eastman Chemical Co, Halliburton Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Scottsdale, AZ, based Investment company Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Celanese Corp, Holly Energy Partners LP, Telephone and Data Systems Inc, AT&T Inc, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Eastman Chemical Co, Halliburton Co, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC owns 46 stocks with a total value of $245 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/biltmore+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC
  1. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM) - 1,303,200 shares, 26.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93%
  2. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 161,896 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.74%
  3. Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 223,406 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.63%
  4. Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 160,754 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.89%
  5. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 105,564 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.41%
New Purchase: Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP)

Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Holly Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $19.11 and $23.33, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $21.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 24,936 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Celanese Corp (CE)

Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Celanese Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.47 and $169.03, with an estimated average price of $158.68. The stock is now traded at around $153.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,665 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Telephone and Data Systems Inc (TDS)

Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Telephone and Data Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.47 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $23.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 21.54%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,255 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)

Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The sale prices were between $110.03 and $130.03, with an estimated average price of $119.86.

Sold Out: Halliburton Co (HAL)

Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Halliburton Co. The sale prices were between $19.06 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $22.2.

Sold Out: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)

Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $162.74 and $186.75, with an estimated average price of $177.68.

Sold Out: Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (TRCH)

Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $2.8 and $19.84, with an estimated average price of $5.42.



Here is the complete portfolio of Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Biltmore Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
