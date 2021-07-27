Logo
Leading Construction Teams are Increasingly Adopting Autodesk Build

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Industry leaders such as APTIM, Barton Malow and Boldt are turning to Autodesk Construction Cloud's project management and field execution solution to reduce risk, drive efficiencies and boost margins

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) today announced that Autodesk Build, the project management and field execution solution of Autodesk Construction Cloud, is now being used on over 8,000 active customer projects across the globe since being made available in February 2021. Construction teams are increasingly turning to Autodesk Build to bolster quality, safety and cost management workflows, and connect project data across the construction lifecycle in a single solution that is easy to deploy, adopt and use.

Autodesk_Build_Momentum.jpg

Contractors and owners adopting Autodesk Build to connect their project teams, data and workflows include:

  • APTIM – an industrial construction, engineering and maintenance firm specializing in complex government, oil, gas, chemical and power projects
  • Barton Malow – a general contractor building commercial, institutional and industrial projects across North America
  • Boldt – a construction management firm building in the healthcare, industrial, commercial, food and beverage and renewable energy markets across the U.S.
  • Burns & McDonnell – an engineering, construction and architecture firm working in the critical infrastructure sectors globally
  • Polytek – a Belgian construction project management and engineering building complex projects for pharmaceutical and food sector clients
  • Pond – an engineering, architecture, planning and construction firm serving defense, government, corporate and private sector clients worldwide
  • Robson Communities – a residential developer creating master-planned active adult resort communities across the southwestern US region

Autodesk Build unifies best-in-class features from BIM 360 and PlanGrid with powerful new capabilities to deliver a cloud collaboration environment where information sharing and workflows are both tightly-controlled and highly-configurable. The solution features collaborative workspaces for project, cost, quality and safety management, as well as field collaboration and project closeout, and ties them all together in a common data environment.

With the project management features available in Autodesk Build and its PlanGrid Build app, which is purpose-built for mobile field collaboration, teams can organize and connect on RFIs, submittals, meeting minutes and predictive insights, staying ahead of any issues that could result in project risks. Using the cost management toolset, teams can enhance collaboration with project owners and suppliers by bringing them into the system to review contracts, change orders and payment applications securely, with confidence that any of their sensitive information will be safeguarded.

"Managing information across various technology systems can be counterproductive, leaving our teams and data siloed and ultimately resulting in increased rework, delays and risks," said Werner Herbots, CEO of Polytek. "To deliver our projects with excellence, it's essential that we have a powerful construction management platform to stay connected and coordinated. Autodesk Build empowers us to manage all aspects of a project from one single location so our workflows for RFIs, submittals, change orders and other critical processes are all tightly connected, and the team can easily collaborate and track progress."

"Cost management in Autodesk Build creates transparency by gathering financial activities in a central location to easily track status and see how a change order is progressing and impacting budget," said Emily Rech, program manager at Pond. "With Autodesk Build, we can remove information silos and drive accountability across project teams."

Autodesk Build empowers stakeholders across construction teams to stay in sync, enhance collaboration capabilities, mitigate risks and enable data-driven decision making by focusing on:

  • Single source of truth – Autodesk Build centralizes document management so teams can rely on a single source of truth for the latest project information and manage discussions around potential quality, safety, cost and schedule issues. Users only need one login and project administrators can control permissions for the various team members, trade partners and companies involved.
  • Connected data and teams – Project stakeholders from multiple companies can connect in Autodesk Build for more efficient collaboration, ensuring everyone is in sync to minimize miscommunications and rework, and keep projects moving along schedule. With the ability to store all project data in one place and build integrations, teams can also connect their workflows throughout the lifecycle of a project, from design to operations.
  • Predictive analytics and insights – Centralized data collection initiates a strong foundation for analytics across all workflows. Stakeholders can gain visibility into project- and operation-level insights that uncover risks, drive efficiencies and further boost profit margins.

"Bringing the entire project team together in Autodesk Build's common data environment keeps everyone on the same page to minimize errors and the need for anyone to wonder, 'Am I getting this right?" said Jim Lynch, senior vice president and general manager, Autodesk Construction Solutions. "Significant adoption for Autodesk Build in the five short months since it's been available signals that teams across the industry are making strategic technology investments to maximize their ability to deliver high quality projects within budgets and timelines."

About Autodesk
Autodesk makes software for people who make things. If you've ever driven a high-performance car, admired a towering skyscraper, used a smartphone, or watched a great film, chances are you've experienced what millions of Autodesk customers are doing with our software. Autodesk gives you the power to make anything. For more information visit autodesk.com or follow @autodesk.

Autodesk, the Autodesk logo, Autodesk Construction Cloud, BIM 360, and PlanGrid are registered trademarks or trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders. Autodesk reserves the right to alter product and services offerings, and specifications and pricing at any time without notice, and is not responsible for typographical or graphical errors that may appear in this document.

© 2021 Autodesk, Inc. All rights reserved.

Autodesk_Construction_Cloud.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF55277&sd=2021-07-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-construction-teams-are-increasingly-adopting-autodesk-build-301341927.html

SOURCE Autodesk, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF55277&Transmission_Id=202107270900PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF55277&DateId=20210727
