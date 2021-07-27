Logo
NI and Seagate Collaborate to Improve How Data Accelerates Autonomous Vehicle Technology

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

NI CONNECT - NI (NASDAQ: NATI) and Seagate® Technology Holdings (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in data storage infrastructure solutions, today announced a new collaboration to enhance data storage and transfer services, including a first-of-its-kind advanced+driver-assistance+systems+%28ADAS%29+record+offering. The announcement was made during NI+Connect, the test and measurement company’s premiere digital event for engineers.

The new ADAS record offering combines NI’s high performance in-vehicle data logging systems with Seagate’s data transfer and edge storage services, enabling original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers to efficiently leverage data to ensure the safety and reliability of the next generation of autonomous vehicles.

The latest autonomous vehicles require more real road data than ever before, making efficient data storage all the more important. With this innovative ADAS record offering, OEMs and suppliers can modernize their data storage strategy from self-managed to storage as a service (StaaS), leading to reduced costs and efficient storage. The offering combines NI%26rsquo%3Bs+Data+Record+System+AD in-vehicle data logger for ADAS and autonomous vehicles with Seagate’s Lyve%26trade%3B+Mobile+edge+storage+and+data+transfer+service.

“Seagate’s Lyve Mobile helps avoid lengthy lead times and added cost for edge data storage hardware by moving from a CapEx to an OpEx model,” said Chad Chesney, NI senior vice president and general manager of the Transportation Business Unit. “As we announced at NI Connect, this collaboration with Seagate is a key component of how NI will accelerate the product life cycle for ADAS components and autonomous vehicles. Our open, partner-driven approach connects experts across an entire workflow to improve quality, speed and outcomes on the path to Vision Zero.”

Seagate’s Lyve Mobile accelerates access to the data collected by autonomous vehicles for analysis and algorithm optimization. Lyve Mobile Array can be directly mounted to the vehicle’s trunk and can store all the data in real time. After the data logging ride has been completed, it can be transported to the closest edge data center and can directly transfer the data for immediate use.

“The combined offering from NI and Seagate provides a scalable model that significantly reduces the total cost of ownership of ADAS and automated driving data storage and transfer solutions,” said Melyssa Banda, Seagate vice president for Lyve Mobile Solutions.

The collaboration between NI and Seagate is positioned to grow beyond this initial offering. Together, they plan to build a comprehensive portfolio for data storage and transfer from the vehicle to the cloud, allowing OEMs to share data more efficiently and reduce development time and cost. As NI’s preferred partner for in-vehicle storage, Seagate intends to provide world-class mass data storage solutions to complement and enhance NI’s offerings.

About NI

At NI, we bring together the people, ideas and technology so forward thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanity’s biggest challenges. From data and automation to research and validation, we provide the tailored, software-connected systems engineers and enterprises need to Engineer Ambitiously™ every day.

National Instruments, NI, ni.com and Engineer Ambitiously are trademarks of National Instruments Corporation. Other product and company names listed are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

About Seagate

Seagate Technology crafts the datasphere, helping to maximize humanity’s potential by innovating world-class, precision-engineered data storage and management solutions with a focus on sustainable partnerships. As a global technology leader for more than 40 years, the company has shipped over three billion terabytes of data capacity. Learn more about Seagate by visiting seagate.com or following us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube and subscribing to our blog.

© 2021 Seagate Technology LLC. All rights reserved. Seagate, Seagate Technology, and the Spiral logo are registered trademarks of Seagate Technology LLC in the United States and/or other countries.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210727005765r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727005765/en/

