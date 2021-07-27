NI Unlocks the Power of Test Data and Software at NI Connect

NI (NASDAQ: NATI) today announced its latest product advancements designed to fuel innovation across the production process, from testing and validation to R&D and design. NI unveiled these product advancements at NI Connect, a virtual experience dedicated to exploring how test and data analytics will shape the world’s newest innovations and provide engineers the information they need to make the next big breakthrough.

Today’s rapid pace of technology advancements requires increasingly complex products and more efficient product development. By leveraging a software-connected approach, organizations can unlock the value of test data to not only keep up with that pace but get there faster, smarter and with the right data insights to make informed engineering decisions.

“A digital thread of data across each phase of the product life cycle delivers powerful insights to enhance product performance,” said NI CEO Eric Starkloff. “At NI, our software-connected approach unlocks the power of test, from early research to the production floor and beyond. We continue to aggressively invest in the technology to make this compelling vision a reality.”

As part of NI Connect, NI shared its latest product updates and innovations designed to help engineers and enterprises save time, reduce costs, gain data insights to help them innovate and ultimately get to market faster. Product advancements include:

Streamlined SystemLink%26trade%3B Software Interface to Increase Efficiency — By connecting test systems and test data to enterprise outcomes, SystemLink software substantially accelerates each phase of the product life cycle. With a unified view of test operations in design validation and production environments, SystemLink manages and simplifies test scheduling, resource utilization, system health and maintenance.​ The latest software enhancements include new UI customization options, simplified product navigation and expanded asset health monitoring capabilities. The result is test insight acceleration, more efficient use of assets and reduced cost of test.

New LabVIEW+2021 to Improve Interoperability with Python and MathWorks MATLAB® Software — Open-source software is increasingly important as systems become more diverse and complex. NI’s 2021 version of LabVIEW, the leading software platform for building test and measurement systems, features improved interoperability with Python and MathWorks MATLAB® software, improved support for version control using Git and usability enhancements. These updates make it easier for engineers to connect disparate systems and hardware to accelerate innovation, especially in the design and validation environments.

New PXI Hardware Solution to Enable Software-Connected Workflow in a Smaller, Cost-Effective Package — Like open-source software, modular hardware is also increasingly important to flexibly connect with existing systems and workflows. PXI hardware delivers openness, software options, modularity and I/O coverage for customers seeking to develop adaptive and scalable systems. NI’s first 2-slot PXI chassis delivers these benefits in a smaller, more cost-effective package. Modular hardware like PXI enables a software-connected workflow to achieve better results.

NI also announced new products to enable the fast-moving technology behind ADAS and wireless:

NI Collaboration with Seagate® to Deliver First-of-Its-Kind In-Vehicle Edge Storage and Data Transfer Service — The next generation of autonomous vehicles requires more real road data than ever before, making efficient data storage exceedingly important. NI and Seagate Technology Holdings, a world leader in data storage infrastructure solutions, announced a new collaboration to enhance data storage services, including a first-of-its-kind advanced+driver-assistance+systems+%28ADAS%29+record+offering. This in-vehicle data storage as a service (STaaS), powered by Seagate%27s+Lyve+Mobile+edge+storage+and+data+transfer+service%2C enables original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers to modernize their data storage strategy from self-managed to STaaS, leading to reduced costs and efficient storage.

NI+Ettus+USRP+X410 Software Defined Radio Platform to Accelerate Wireless Innovation — The next generation of wireless technologies, 5G and 6G, are poised to transform the way people and systems connect, making test data insights that much more important. Because wireless technologies are becoming increasingly complex, advanced tools to support research and prototyping are needed. The new NI Ettus USRP X410 Software Defined Radio Platform is high performance and fully open source, allowing engineers to achieve a faster time to prototype and accelerate wireless innovation

To learn more about the latest trends in test and data analytics, and to hear more about the newest product advancements from NI, attend or watch NI+Connect on demand.

About NI

At NI, we bring together the people, ideas and technology so forward thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanity’s biggest challenges. From data and automation to research and validation, we provide the tailored, software-connected systems engineers and enterprises need to Engineer Ambitiously™ every day.

National Instruments, NI, ni.com, Engineer Ambitiously, LabVIEW and SystemLink are trademarks of National Instruments Corporation. Other product and company names listed are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

MATLAB® is a registered trademark of The MathWorks, Inc.

