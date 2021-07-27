T-Mobile Has Most Reliable 5G Network (Again) According to New Report

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

T-Mobile Has Most Reliable 5G Network (Again) According to New Report

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Another day, another network report win. A new report published today by independent research firm umlaut shows T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) customers get the most reliable 5G, the most 5G coverage and the highest 5G speed score. umlaut examines real customer usage from millions of device measurements across top wireless providers, and this is the second+time+in+a+row its research shows T-Mobile is #1 on 5G reliability, coverage and speed. Today T-Mobile also announced it added even more coverage to the nation’s largest 5G network, with Extended Range 5G now covering 305 million people – nearly everyone in the country, and now 165 million of those people are covered with Ultra Capacity 5G, too.

“umlaut’s report is just the latest to prove customers and businesses alike can count on T-Mobile 5G to deliver a fast and reliable 5G connection in more places than anyone else,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “While the other networks play catch up, we’ll keep adding more 5G coverage and capacity to bring a transformative experience to customers across the country.”

In addition to the nationwide results, umlaut also published a report commissioned by T-Mobile examining 5G performance in 10 major metros across the U.S., including Austin, TX, Charlotte, NC, Chicago, Dallas – Fort Worth, Houston, Minneapolis – St. Paul, New York City, Newark–Jersey City, NJ, Philadelphia, and Washington DC and found T-Mobile delivers the fastest average 5G speeds with testers spending 96% of time connected to 5G on average across the major metros. Average download speeds for T-Mobile’s 5G clocked in at 228 Mbps across the cities and reached a blazing 300 Mbps in Washington DC, and average 5G upload speeds across the 10 metros reached 46 Mbps – nearly double the closest competitor. And testers on average spent 74% of time connected to T-Mobile’s super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G across the 10 metros and connected to Verizon’s Ultra Wideband 5G just 3% of the time on average.

umlaut’s nationwide report is based on real customer experience. The company gathered extensive results from actual wireless customers across the U.S., examining over 43 million data samples from over 70,000 5G users – recorded in all the places where people live, work and play. In addition to ranking first in 5G overall, T-Mobile received top marks for 5G reliability, coverage and speed.

Third-party network reports continue to show T-Mobile’s 5G network is miles ahead of the competition. In addition to umlaut’s latest findings, just last week more independent network reports, based on data from real 5G users, also show T-Mobile customers get the fastest 5G speeds and a 5G signal more often than anyone else.

T-Mobile’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network allows the Un-carrier to power innovative 5G experiences, like 5G+augmented+reality+and+5G+integrated+cameras for sports fans, and driverless+car+services. After blanketing the country in 5G, T-Mobile continues to layer on the capacity and speed. T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G spans 1.7 million square miles – 4x more than Verizon and nearly 2x more than AT&T – and covers 305 million people – nearly everyone in the country. And 165 million of those people are covered with Ultra Capacity 5G, which can deliver average download speeds of 350 Mbps with peaks up to 1 Gbps.

For more information on T-Mobile’s network, visit t-mobile.com%2Fcoverage.

Capable device required for 5G. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com. 5G mobile network results in the US are based on an audit report conducted by independent third-party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience collected from January 2021 until July 2021. Full details can be found on: www.umlaut.com%2Fen%2Fbenchmarking%2FUSA.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.t-mobile.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210727005718r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727005718/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment