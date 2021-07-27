Logo
Olympus Makes SeleCT™ QCT Analysis Available Nationwide via the Nuance AI Marketplace to Increase Access to Spiration Valve System Therapy

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., July 27, 2021

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Corporation today announced the launch of SeleCT Connect™, a new program offering of its SeleCT™ Quantitative Computer Tomography (QCT) analysis service available immediately to more than 9,000 healthcare facilities in the U.S. through the Nuance AI Marketplace, a workflow-integrated cloud platform for diagnostic imaging AI algorithms. The SeleCT QCT service will streamline and optimize the screening process used to identify which patients are eligible candidates to receive a treatment with the Spiration Valve System, an FDA- designated breakthrough device for treating COPD patients. The patient selection process involves a thorough patient evaluation, including comorbidities, and high-resolution CT (computed tomography) scan analysis.4

Olympus_Corporation_100_Years_Logo.jpg

The SeleCT Connect program is a collaboration between Imbio, Olympus' partner for the AI-based SeleCT analysis, and Nuance Communications, a leading provider of diagnostic imaging, conversational AI, and ambient intelligence solutions with a nationwide network of connected healthcare facilities.

SeleCT Connect provides treating physicians and radiologists with an automated solution for sending CT studies directly from their Picture Archive and Communication System (PACS) to the SeleCT QCT analysis service; the SeleCT results are then automatically returned to the patient record in the PACS following analysis. The new service will also provide an option for SeleCT analysis results to be sent to a health system's electronic health record (EHR) for easier referring physician access.

"The connection to Nuance's expansive network of healthcare facilities helps physicians to quickly and easily identify qualified patients for key interventional respiratory procedures," said Lynn Ray, Global General Manager and Vice President, Respiratory for Olympus. "Using automated workflows, this solution enables treating physicians' access to detailed diagnostic data from the Imbio AI imaging solutions to determine if COPD patients can take advantage of our breakthrough Spiration Valve therapy, which has been shown to improve quality of life for qualified patients."1

"Our collaboration with Nuance and Olympus advances our mission to add value and help deliver better patient care," said Dave Hannes, CEO, Imbio. "Imbio technology provides quantitative and personalized imaging analysis to ensure accurate patient selection for Olympus' breakthrough therapies using minimally invasive techniques, while the expansive Nuance network extends access to precision therapies to thousands of healthcare facilities across the United States."

"Nuance's cloud-based diagnostic imaging network is supported by AI-powered technology and services that aggregate and deliver diagnostic intelligence from screening through follow-up," said Peter Durlach, Chief Strategy Officer at Nuance Communications. "Our work with Imbio and Olympus is at the forefront of a rapidly expanding industry collaboration with providers, payers, medtech and pharma businesses to apply the power of diagnostic imaging at scale to meaningfully improve patient outcomes, increase access to advanced therapies and reduce costs."

For more information on SeleCT Connect or to start using the service, Spiration Valve System customers can contact their Olympus representative. For all new customers, click here to learn more.

About SeleCT
Olympus offers the SeleCT™ QCT analysis service to evaluate patient eligibility for treatment with the Spiration® Valve System, an FDA-designated breakthrough device to treat severe emphysema, a form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The SeleCT QCT analysis service analyzes previously-taken CT images to quantify important measures of emphysema, including emphysema distribution (heterogeneity), the severity of lung tissue destruction and fissure integrity between the lobes of the lung (which has been shown to be a surrogate for collateral ventilation). Advancing the field of QCT analysis is a critical goal for Olympus as it builds on physician, patient, and healthcare system goals for less-invasive diagnostic and therapeutic options, and it leverages the undisputed expertise and leadership Olympus has developed over the last 13 years in the field of bronchoscopic lung volume reduction (BLVR) therapy.

About Olympus
Olympus is passionate about the solutions it creates for the medical, life sciences, and industrial equipment industries.

Olympus' Medical business uses innovative capabilities in medical technology, therapeutic intervention, and precision manufacturing to help healthcare professionals deliver diagnostic, therapeutic, and minimally invasive procedures to improve clinical outcomes, reduce overall costs, and enhance the quality of life for patients. Olympus' Medical portfolio includes endoscopes, laparoscopes, and video imaging systems, as well as surgical energy devices, system integration solutions, medical services, and a wide range of endotherapy instruments. For more information, visit https://medical.olympusamerica.com/.

About Imbio
Imbio is a leader in fully-automated AI image analysis for acute and chronic pulmonary and cardiothoracic conditions. Imbio's solutions transform the way patients are discovered, diagnosed and treated, enabling physician productivity and more personalized care for patients. Imbio's solutions are fully automated, regulatory cleared and available through our global partners. For more information, please visit www.imbio.com.

About Nuance Communications
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people's ability to help others.

Trademark reference: Nuance and the Nuance logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nuance Communications, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

1 Am J Respir Crit Care Med. 2019 Dec 1;200(11):1354-1362. doi: 10.1164/rccm.201902-0383OC.

The_Spiration_Valve_System__an_FDA__designated_breakthrough_device_for_treating_COPD_patients.jpg

favicon.png?sn=PH55048&sd=2021-07-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/olympus-makes-select-qct-analysis-available-nationwide-via-the-nuance-ai-marketplace-to-increase-access-to-spiration-valve-system-therapy-301342002.html

SOURCE Olympus Medical Systems Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH55048&Transmission_Id=202107270920PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH55048&DateId=20210727
