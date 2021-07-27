Pulmatrix appoints Director Anand Varadan

PR Newswire

LEXINGTON, Mass., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: PULM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary and non-pulmonary disease using its patented iSPERSE™ technology, today announced the appointment of Anand Varadan to its Board of Directors, effective July 26, 2021. Mr. Varadan brings expertise in commercialization and successful product launches. In addition, Mark Iwicki stepped down from his role on the Board of Directors effective July 23, 2021.

"We are delighted to welcome Anand to the Pulmatrix Board," said Ted Raad, Chief Executive Officer of Pulmatrix. "Anand is a recognized leader in the biotech industry and his extensive experience in corporate strategy and commercialization will be invaluable to Pulmatrix's future growth and success. I look forward to Anand's guidance as we execute on our vision to bring iSPERSE enabled inhaled therapies to patients with a broad range of large market indications. I'd also like to thank Mark for his invaluable contributions to Pulmatrix during his time on the Board."

Mr. Varadan currently serves as an Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer at Chiasma (NYSE: CHMA), a clinical, late-stage biopharmaceutical company, where he leads commercial strategy and operations. Mr. Varadan previously served as Chiasma's strategic advisors, and earlier as Chiasma's Chief Commercial Officer. Before joining Chiasma, Mr. Varadan served as Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer of Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company, where he led a successful launch of Xpovio for multiple myeloma. Mr. Varadan also provides commercial and strategic consultancy services through his consulting firm, Ignition Insights, LLC. Earlier in his career, Mr. Varadan held management and commercial leadership roles at Amgen Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, in the U.S., E.U., and Canada including Vice President, Inflammation and Nephrology Business Unit. Prior to Amgen, Mr. Varadan was a brand manager at Procter and Gamble Company.

Mr. Vardan added, "I am excited about joining the Pulmatrix Board at such an exciting time in the Company's evolution as they expand to non-respiratory indications. I look forward to contributing to Pulmatrix's mission to advance and commercialize their differentiated iSPERSE pipeline, collaborating with management and fellow Board members."

