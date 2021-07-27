SMART Modular Technologies Announces New DDR5 Industrial Grade Modules

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

SMART Modular Technologies Announces New DDR5 Industrial Grade Modules

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

SMART+Modular+Technologies, Inc. (“SMART”), a SMART+Global+Holdings%2C+Inc. company (NASDAQ: SGH) and a global leader in memory solutions, solid-state drives and hybrid storage products, announces the introduction of new DDR5+modules that feature enhanced endurance and stability for industrial applications. These new DRAM modules combine the advanced technology of DDR5 with SMART Modular’s unique, rigorous test processes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727005277/en/

DDR5_INDUSTRIAL.jpg

SMART Modular Technologies announces new DDR5 DRAM modules that feature enhanced endurance and stability for industrial applications. (Photo: Business Wire)

SMART applies its stringent testing processes to ensure reliable operation at industrial-grade temperatures (-40°C to +85°C). Customized SMART test programs and test flows combined with specialized burn-in equipment are used to screen out DRAM components that are likely to fail under temperature stress, resulting in modules that exhibit some of the lowest DPPM rates in the industry. SMART’s industrial-grade modules are 100 percent system tested at high speeds, starting with a cold boot at -40°C and ramping to +85°C ambient operation. High-utilization customized testing software fully stresses all cells in the DRAM through the complete temperature cycle.

“SMART applies all of its proven industrial-grade feature sets, including burn-in, conformal coating, anti-sulfur resisters and other processes to these new modules,” states Arthur Sainio, director of product marketing at SMART Modular Technologies. “These added features ensure that our DDR5 modules can operate reliably in the harshest operating environments.”

For additional reliability, SMART also offers its SMART+ARC (Anti-vibration Retention Clamp), a locking retention device explicitly designed to secure memory modules used in operating environments that require maximum stabilization in the field.

SMART DDR5 industrial-grade modules provide twice the performance of DDR4 while improving power efficiency. This is accomplished with an on-DIMM 12V voltage regulator (PMIC) and dual-channel DIMM topology for higher channel efficiency. With industrial performance and testing, these modules are well-suited for a wide variety of applications, including single-board computers used in industrial and defense applications, base stations and telecom equipment exposed to outdoor elements, as well as densely configured computing applications with limited airflow.

SMART’s DDR5 industrial-grade modules include unbuffered and registered DIMMs in 16GB, 32GB and 64GB densities, and unbuffered and ECC SODIMMs in 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB densities.

For more information, visit www.smartm.com.

*The stylized “S” and “SMART” as well as “SMART Modular Technologies” are trademarks of SMART Modular Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

About SMART Modular Technologies

For more than 30 years, SMART+Modular+Technologies has been helping customers around the world enable high-performance computing through the design, development and advanced packaging of specialty memory solutions. Our robust portfolio ranges from today’s leading-edge technologies to standard and legacy DRAM and Flash storage products. We provide standard, ruggedized and custom memory and storage solutions that meet the needs of diverse applications in high-growth markets.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210727005277r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727005277/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment