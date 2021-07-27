Logo
Atos acquires Visual BI to enhance its ability to address customers' increasing need for analytics in the cloud

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PARIS and IRVING, Texas, July 27, 2021

PARIS and IRVING, Texas, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atos today announces it has reached an agreement to acquire Visual BI, one of the leading and fastest growing firms focusing exclusively on Cloud Data Analytics and Business Intelligence in the US. Visual BI is a Snowflake Elite partner, Microsoft Gold Partner for Data & Analytics and is an SAP partner. The company also supports the technology platforms from market leading partners such as Fishtown Analytics, Fivetran, Tableau, HVR Software, Qlik, Theobald Software and Alteryx.

atos_logo.jpg

By adding Visual BI's cloud data-related capabilities, consulting services and partnerships to its technology portfolio, Atos will enhance its ability to address customers' increasing need for BI and analytics in cloud environments. Atos will also benefit from the expertise of Visual BI's 180+ employees worldwide, based in the United States, Canada, and India, who will reinforce its Data Analytics and Cloud Enterprise Solutions practices.

This operation, together with the acquisition of Maven Wave in 2020, reinforces Atos's strategic vision for data and cloud as the foundations of digital transformation. The Group aims at supporting organizations in their entire cloud data journey, from data centralization to high-value insight delivery.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Plano, Texas (US), Visual BI is an end-to-end BI & Analytics enablement provider offering expert consulting services, analytics solutions and end-user training.

"Atos has made it its mission to help businesses easily and safely mobilize and leverage data from multiple sources to fuel decision making. With the acquisition of Visual BI, we gain access to a broader set of analytics capabilities and tools, greatly enhancing our customers' ability to tackle their most complex business challenges using data," said Wim Los, SVP Cloud Enterprise Solutions at Atos. "This strategic acquisition allows us to further accelerate our global leadership in data-driven transformation, in line with the recent launch of our Atos Digital Hubinitiative."

"My team and I are super excited to bring our culture, technical expertise and world class client relationships to the illustrious Atos brand. Our technical and operational synergies will result in a clear victory for our clients as we accelerate their Data, AI and Analytics journeys," said Christopher Holliday, Senior Vice President, Client Management, Visual BI.

"I am very excited to have this opportunity to bring these two great organizations with amazing employees together to help clients' accelerate modernize their data and analytics journeys in the cloud. This integration is a great blend of strong technical experience and industry expertise to deliver impactful value to our customers," said Gopal Krishnamurthy, Founder and CEO, Visual BI.

About Atos
Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space. www.atos.net

favicon.png?sn=DA56161&sd=2021-07-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atos-acquires-visual-bi-to-enhance-its-ability-to-address-customers-increasing-need-for-analytics-in-the-cloud-301342418.html

SOURCE Atos

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA56161&Transmission_Id=202107271330PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA56161&DateId=20210727
