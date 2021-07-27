First Eagle Comments on Imperial Oil

The continued recovery in oil prices as economies reopen helped fuel another strong performance across the energy complex, including shares of Imperial Oil ( IMO, Financial). Focused on the Canadian oil sands, Imperial—which is about 70% owned by Exxon Mobil—is well integrated across the energy value chain, and its operational advantages, combined with a resilient balance sheet and a well-aligned management team, has translated into a business offering durable cash flows and consistent value creation for shareholders over time.

From the First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) Overseas Fund's second-quarter 2021 commentary.