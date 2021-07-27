First Eagle Comments on Nutrien

Canada’s Nutrien ( TSX:NTR, Financial) is both the world’s largest producer of potash (and a major player in nitrogen and phosphate) and the world’s largest agricultural retailer, and thus has benefitted from the strength in agricultural commodity prices. The company maintains a network of high-quality, low-cost mines that allow for flexible growth optionality, as was demonstrated in June when it announced plans to step up production in the second half of 2021 in response to tightening global supply conditions.

From the First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) Overseas Fund's second-quarter 2021 commentary.