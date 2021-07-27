MicroStrategy Soars 26% on Bitcoin Momentum

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

MicroStrategy Soars 26% on Bitcoin Momentum

As shares pull back to trim Monday's gains, should you buy or sell?

Author's Avatar
Nicholas Kitonyi
Jul 27, 2021

Summary

  • MicroStrategy's shares popped more than 26% on Monday amid rising crypto prices.
  • The cloud service software provider is one of the largest corporate holders of bitcoin.
  • The stock trades at a steep forward 12-month price-earnings ratio of about 80.46.
Article's Main Image

MicroStrategy Inc. (

MSTR, Financial) shares advanced more than 26% on Monday as cryptocurrency prices extended gains. Bitcoin added to last week’s gains to soar 20%, at the time of writing as crypto prices continued to bounce back.

As of June, MicroStrategy held over 100,000 bitcoins, with a current market value of almost $3.8 billion. The figure represents more than 60% of the company’s market capitalization of about $6.2 billion. Therefore, as the bitcoin price rises, the cloud service software provider’s stock price could go higher.

Why buy MicroStrategy shares?

From a valuation perspective, MicroStrategy shares trade at a relatively steep forward 12-month price-earnings ratio of 101.74, making it too expensive for value investors.

Its stock movement mirrors the bitcoin price, with the pioneer cryptocurrency accounting for almost 60% of its market capitalization.

Therefore, some investors will be looking at the performance of cryptocurrency prices more than the company's revenue and earnings from its cloud service software business.

Based on the historical performance, bitcoin’s current rebound suggests there could be more to come before making a significant pullback.

Why short MicroStrategy?

1420092770751729664.png

Although MicroStrategy shares pulled back 7% on Tuesday, the stock still looks substantially overvalued based on the Peter Lynch fair valuation.

Therefore, it could be time to consider shorting its shares. However, shorting a stock strongly linked to bitcoin just two days before the company reports earnings may not be the beset idea as it may be too volatile.

Therefore, it may be best to wait for the earnings report to see how the company performs. For those looking to reduce their stake in MicroStrategy before then, it may not be too late to sell.

Bottom line

In summary, MicroStrategy shares soared more than 40% between last Tuesday and Monday. The rally pushed the company’s forward price-earnings ratio higher, making it less attractive to value investors.

This creates a perfect opportunity for investors who own the stock to trim their holdings. However, it may not be time for investors looking to short MicroStrategy shares, given its upcoming earnings report on Thursday.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment